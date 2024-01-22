EU foreign policy chief vows to push for two-state solution in Middle East

The EU’s foreign policy chief has said he is determined to pursue a two-state solution in the Middle East, as foreign ministers gathered in Brussels for talks with top Israeli and Palestinian diplomats.

“What we want to do is to build a two-state solution. So let’s talk about it,” Josep Borrell said, a day after the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, reaffirmed a hard line against any Palestinian state on the grounds it would pose “an existential danger” to Israel.

Alluding to Israel’s stated objective of annihilating Hamas in its three-month-old war in the Gaza Strip, Borrell told reporters: “What are the other solutions they have in mind? Make all the Palestinians leave? Kill all of them? … The way they are destroying Hamas is not the way to do it. They are sealing the hate for generations.”

The Israeli foreign minister, Israel Katz, and Palestinian foreign minister, Riyad al-Maliki, will be making separate appearances at the monthly gathering of EU foreign ministers, which is also being attended by counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan, and the Arab League secretary general.

The talks will centre on a 12-point discussion paper on the consequences of Hamas’s 7 October attack on Israel and Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza.

“In the absence of a peace process to achieve the two-state solution, any governance and security mechanism established in Gaza or elsewhere will be perceived as an extension of the occupation and a denial of Palestinian rights,” the paper says.

In its preamble, the document suggest peace talks should begin now irrespective of the bloodshed. It is the second such meeting hosted by the Borrell, after a similar summit at the end of last year in Barcelona.

Netanyahu has sought to obstruct the establishment of a Palestinian state throughout his political career. Nevertheless, his rejection in comments made on Thursday of any moves to establish a state when Israel ends its offensive against Gaza caused consternation and represented his sharpest rebuttal yet of US and EU foreign policy.

EU foreign ministers lined up to denounce Netanyahu as they arrived at the Brussels summit.

The Irish foreign minister, Micheál Martin, said Netanyahu’s insistence there would be no two-state solution were unacceptable while Stéphane Séjourné, France’s new foreign and European affairs minister described his remarks as worrying.

“All those who say they don’t want to hear about such a solution have not brought (up) any alternative,” the German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, said.

In a brief statement, Katz told reporters his main mission in Brussels was to “bring back our hostages” and that he would also be seeking continued support from the EU for Israel’s offensive against Hamas.

. “Our brave soldiers are fighting in very hard conditions for those two aims to bring back our hostages and restore security for the citizens of Israel,” Katz said.

The Jordanian foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, told reporters the war could no longer continue and that a two-state solution was the “only path”.

“We have engaged in over 30 years of process and look where that has got us,” Safadi said, referring to intermittent Israeli-Palestinian peace talks since the 1990s.

“A moment of truth is upon us. Do we allow a radical racist agenda to dictate the future or come together and say the path is clear, we want peace for everybody?”

The EU paper does not offer any solutions or details but suggests that at a future peace conference participants should spell out “consequences” for both sides, depending on whether they accept or reject a plan approved by the gathering.

It does not say what these consequences might be, although the EU has some areas of potential leverage.

The bloc is a major provider of economic aid to Palestinians and has a broad cooperation agreement with Israel that includes a free-trade area. Some officials have privately suggested the latter arrangement could be used to influence Israel.