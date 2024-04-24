EU launches probe into Chinese medical device market

The European Union on Wednesday announced a probe into China's public procurement of medical devices, prompting an immediate accusation from Beijing that the bloc was engaging in "protectionism".

Brussels fears China is favouring its own suppliers when it comes to the procurement of medical devices. The EU's official administrative journal, announcing the probe, set out ways that could be happening, including through a "Buy China" policy.

The EU also has concerns that China may have restrictions on imports as well as imposing conditions "leading to abnormally low bids that cannot be sustained by profit-oriented companies," the notice in the journal said.

Beijing lashed out at the investigation, with a foreign ministry spokesman saying it would "damage the EU's image".

"All the outside world sees is it (the EU) gradually moving towards protectionism," said the ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, calling on Brussels to "stop using any excuse to groundlessly suppress and restrict Chinese business".

Market worth €135bn

China's medical devices market is the second largest after the United States, worth around €135 billion in 2022, according to a 2023 report by China-focused think tank MERICS.

If the investigation finds unfair behaviour by China, the EU can limit Chinese companies' access to the 27-nation bloc's public procurement market.



