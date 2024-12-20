EU leaders agree key principles on Syria but caution: 'The jury is still out'
The European Union has opened the door for sanctions relief on Syria after Assad's fall but without providing a specific timeline.
Donald Trump has become embroiled in a behind-the-scenes power struggle with Elon Musk over the jettisoned Republican-led spending deal. One month before the president-elect returns in triumph to the White House, he is already facing a challenge to his authority from the tech titan credited with doing the most to get him there. Trump may have asserted his own power over Republicans on Capitol Hill in demolishing the compromise deal that appeared all set to be ratified—but he was still taking sec
On the day the House of Commons adjourned for the holidays, hundreds of Liberals packed the annual caucus party to hear what could be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's last public speech until the new year — but many partygoers left the event talking about another star guest.Wearing Liberal red, the now-former finance minister Chrystia Freeland strode into the gathering in Ottawa's Rogers Centre with her son and husband.The ballroom was already full of party members, staff members and ministers wh
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump made the claim in a Dec. 18, 2024, Truth Social post.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan Wednesday to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown, instead telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out.
As U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and his supporters continue to troll Canada about becoming the 51st state, the outgoing U.S. ambassador to Canada says he worries Canadians could feel Americans don't respect them.David Cohen told CBC's The House in 2022 that Canadians felt "betrayed" because "they don't think their affection and respect for the United States has been reciprocated by the United States."In a follow-up interview on Tuesday with The House, Cohen was asked whether Canadians feel
A dramatic change in tone by Ukraine's president - acknowledging the strength of Russia's hold over swathes of Ukrainian territory - has coincided with the imminent return of Donald Trump to the White House. The incoming US commander-in-chief has said he can end Russia's war in Ukraine in a day - though without saying how. One thing is certain, however; his approach will be very different to Joe Biden's.
Who's really in control? The richest man in the world — or the most powerful one? Now that multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk and president-elect Donald Trump have become tighter than ever, some tough-to-answer questions have emerged for the incoming administration. This week, Musk took to X to pressure lawmakers to "kill the bill," referring to a bipartisan spending bill put forth by House Speaker Mike Johnson. In fact, the measure appeared to absolutely infuriate the mercurial CEO, leading
Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida was heckled into silence Thursday during a speech on the House floor after blaming Democrats for the drama surrounding a looming government shutdown. Speaking in favor of a new, pared-down funding bill just hours after president-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk blew up a bipartisan resolution that seemed on a glide path to approval, Luna began by heaping praise on Trump. “I never voted for a [continuing resolution], but I’m here today beca
President Joe Biden on Tuesday made his first public comments about recent reports of unexplained drone sightings in the northeast. Asked by reporters what was behind the drones, Biden answered: “Nothing nefarious, apparently, but they’re checking it all out.” He added that authorities are “following this closely,” but so far there is “no sense of danger.” Biden’s comments were the latest effort from his administration to reassure the public about the sightings. Lawmakers have called on the fede
President-elect Donald Trump has no chance of being granted a pardon for his criminal conviction without first showing some remorse, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Democrat had attendees at a Wednesday news conference cracking up when she was asked if she would consider using her authority to pardon Trump. “There is a pardoning process in the state of New York. It is lengthy,” Hochul said. “It requires a couple of elements—one is remorse.” “No one will be treated any better or any
The MSNBC host reacted after Donald Trump and Elon Musk threw Congress into chaos days before Christmas.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford embarked on a marathon of interviews with U.S. media this week to promote the importance of trade between Canada and its southern neighbour in the hopes it may convince president-elect Donald Trump to back off his tariff threats. Ford spoke with The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News on Tuesday before taking part in an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett that evening, where he seemed to strike a conciliatory tone. "You know, bo
"Outnumbered" host Harris Faulkner came up with an interesting way to summarize footage of the president-elect.
Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) shared a laugh Tuesday over voting for President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees. Cruz and Klobuchar, the bipartisan sponsors of a new artificial intelligence bill, joined CNBC, where they joked about their upcoming duty to confirm the president-elect’s nominees. “Amy told me she’s voting for all of Trump’s nominees,”…
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had pulled Russia back from the edge of the abyss after the chaos which accompanied the fall of the Soviet Union, and had built the country into a sovereign power able to stand up for itself. Putin, a former KGB spy who took the Kremlin's top job just eight years after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, is the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin who died at his dacha outside Moscow in 1953 aged 74. Asked by the BBC if he had looked after Russia, something that Boris Yeltsin had asked him to do before handing over the presidency at the end of 1999, Putin said he had.
President-elect Donald Trump’s favorite barometer of his success — the stock market — had been humming since his reelection. Business-friendly promises of deregulation and tax cuts got investors excited with anticipation of unlocked profit and easy money. And then reality set in this week.
A federal judge who oversaw the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers led by Stewart Rhodes issued a bleak warning.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering his options after Chrystia Freeland's bombshell resignation Monday heightened calls for him to step down.
The MSNBC host notes how Republicans gave in to the billionaire's demand to instigate a likely government shutdown The post Chris Hayes Says Elon Musk is ‘Effectively Running the United States’ After He ‘Bought Himself Control’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
BEIRUT (AP) — Since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar Assad, industrial-scale manufacturing facilities of Captagon have been uncovered around the country, which experts say helped flourish a $10 billion annual global trade in the highly addictive drug.