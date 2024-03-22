EU leaders mull ways to get more weapons to Ukraine amid a new sense of urgency

European Union leaders on Thursday debated fresh ways to help boost arms and ammunition production for Ukraine amid a new sense of urgency about the future of the war-torn country.

Ukraine’s munition stocks are desperately low, while Russia has more and better-armed troops. There is also a growing awareness that the EU must provide for its own security, with election campaigning in the US raising questions about Washington’s commitment to its allies.

At the same time, political rhetoric is at fever pitch as the campaign for Europe-wide elections on June 6-9 gathers pace, with security a major issue. As they talk up the need to fund the defense industry, both at home and in Ukraine, many leaders are also trying to convince citizens that budgets could be tightened elsewhere.

Ahead of the summit in Brussels, EU Council President Charles Michel said the Europeans “face a pivotal moment." He said that with Europe "facing the biggest security threat since the Second World War, it is high time we take radical and concrete steps to be defense-ready and put the EU’s economy on a ‘war footing.’”

Across town at NATO, the alliance's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, warned Thursday that “the situation on the battlefield remains very difficult. Ukraine is running out of ammunition. So, Ukraine needs even more support, and they need it now.”

New plans are on the EU's table, notably to use the profits from frozen Russian assets to buy arms and ammunition for Ukraine.

(AP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Europe's military support for Ukraine: Has the EU risen to the occasion?

Several injured as Russia targets Kyiv in missile attack, mayor says

Russia says it has captured frontline village of Orlivka in eastern Ukraine