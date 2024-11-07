EU leaders tell Trump to stand up to ‘bully’ Putin as Starmer is warned Britain can’t rely on US for defence

Keir Starmer and fellow European leaders have urged Donald Trump to stand up to the “bully” Vladimir Putin as they digest the potential consequences of the historic Republican election victory in the US.

Volodymyr Zelensky made a desperate appeal at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Budapest for leaders to continue their support for Ukraine in its war with Russia amid fears that Mr Trump will try to force a deal involving concessions.

It came as Sir Keir faces increasing pressure to prioritise a new post-Brexit defence pact with the EU, with concerns growing that Mr Trump may also dilute support for Nato and focus US military objectives elsewhere.

President-elect Trump is looking to end the war in Ukraine (AP)

In his first term, Mr Trump made a point of threatening to withdraw support from Nato unless other member states began spending more on defence. And during the presidential campaign he quipped in one speech about welcoming a Russian invasion of one country which did not contribute enough.

To add to the tensions hanging over the summit, host Viktor Orban – Hungary’s prime minister – is Mr Trump’s closest European ally and has been described as pro-Putin, pushing to end the war by seeking compromise with Russia.

The EPC summit was the first time international leaders had gathered since Mr Trump’s remarkable victory, in which Republicans also seized control of the Senate.

Keir Starmer in Budapest with French president Emmanuel Macron (left) and Hungary’s prime minister Victor Orban (EPA)

Mr Zelensky attempted to play down concerns, praising Mr Trump’s “commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs”.

In his address to the summit, he said: “The concept of ‘peace through strength’ has proven its realism and effectiveness more than once. Now, it is needed once more.”

Advocating concessions to Russia would be “unacceptable for Ukraine and suicidal for all Europe”, he added.

“Hugs with Putin won't help,” the Ukrainian leader said in an apparent reference to pictures showing India’s Narendra Modi embracing Mr Putin at a summit in Russia and United Nations chief Antonio Guterres shaking his hand.

Emmanuel Macron, who has long pushed Europe to build up cooperation on defence, said Europe must not become a “herbivore” surrounded by “carnivores”.

Zelensky appealed for continued support (EPA)

“We need to be able to defend ourselves,” the French president said. “We cannot delegate our security to the Americans forever.”

“Our role is not to comment on Trump's election and say if it's a good thing or not. The question is whether we are ready to stand up for the interests of Europeans.”

Mr Macron said the continent faces a “decisive moment” and must shape its own destiny. “We have two blocs, the US on one hand and China on the other. First and foremost they will defend their own interests,” he said,

His words were echoed back in Britain, where Sir Keir, who chaired one of the summit’s working groups on migration, was being warned by a former defence minister that he must press ahead with creating a security pact with the EU as a matter of urgency.

Sir Nick Harvey, a former defence minister in the Tory/-Lib Dem coalition and now chairman of the pro-EU European Movement, warned that fake arguments over a so-called EU army should not be allowed to delay the move.

Summit host Viktor Orban, pictured here with Volodymyr Zelensky, was pleased to have backed the winner in the US election (Ukrainian Presidential Press)

“Forming closer ties between the UK and the EU has never been more important,” he said. “The days of outsourcing our defensive capabilities are over. Donald Trump's election victory means there are likely to be questions in the near future over Nato, funding for Ukraine and overall defence spending in the UK and EU.

“We cannot be the 51st state of America – it makes no sense geographically, politically or industrially. If we attach ourselves pathetically to their coattails, instead of being a major player in Europe’s defence, we will pay a price for that folly.”

Sir Keir has made a security pact one of his top objectives in the EU reset but at times cut a lonely figure in Budapest, where it remains unclear how seriously his EU counterparts are taking his negotiations.

But he can hope for some allies in the European parliament.

Volodymyr Zelensky speaking at the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Budapest on Thursday (AP)

Sandro Gozi, chair of the delegation to the EU-UK Parliamentary Assembly, told The Independent: “We have a major issue that we had already before the new victory of Trump, which is even more compelling now, the issue of security and defence in our continent. It is clear that we have to build up more strategic autonomy. We have to do more as Europeans to ensure the security and stability of our continent.

“In the context of the will of Keir Starmer to reset the partnership of the EU-UK, we know that we have a clear common interest in working together more and better on our security. I hope that the election of Trump will boost the cooperation with the UK on the security and military dimension.”

Meanwhile, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said it was now up to the EU to be united.

“It is in all our interests that the autocrats of this world get a very clear message that is not the right of might, that the rule of law is important,” she said.