EU ministers agree to revive Rafah border mission

Reuters
Updated ·1 min read
Ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union will restart a civilian mission to monitor the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt at Rafah, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday.

Kallas said there was broad agreement that the European Union Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) could play "a decisive role in supporting the ceasefire."

“Today, EU Foreign Ministers agreed to redeploy it to the Rafah Crossing Point between Gaza and Egypt. This will allow a number of injured individuals to leave Gaza and receive medical care,” she added.

A civilian EU mission to help monitor the Rafah crossing was agreed to in 2005 but suspended in June 2007 as a result of Hamas’ takeover of the Gaza Strip.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its standby mode, the mission has 10 international and eight local staff.

Italy's foreign and defence ministries said on Monday that Rome will send seven Carabinieri officers to join the Rafah mission in addition to two Italians already there.

The mission's primary objective "is to coordinate and facilitate the daily transit of up to 300 injured and ill individuals, ensuring assistance and protection for vulnerable people in a humanitarian emergency context," the Italian ministries said.

"Italy will also be responsible for transporting the entire contingent of the European Gendarmerie Force to the theatre of operations," they said, adding that Spanish Guardia Civil officers and French gendarmes will join the international force.

(Reporting by Lili Bayer and Andrew Gray in Brussels and Angelo Amante in Rome; Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Andrea Ricci and Matthew Lewis)

Latest Stories

  • France says EU will lift some sanctions against Syria after Assad's fall

    Some European Union sanctions against Syria are being lifted, France's foreign minister said on Monday, as part of a broader EU move to help stabilise Damascus after the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad in December. EU foreign ministers were discussing the matter at a meeting in Brussels on Monday with the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas having told Reuters that she was hopeful an agreement on easing the sanctions could be reached. "Regarding Syria, we are going to decide today to lift, to suspend, certain sanctions that had applied to the energy and transport sectors and to financial institutions that were key to the financial stabilisation of the country," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on arrival at the EU meeting in Brussels.

  • EU ministers approve suspending visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats

    European Union foreign ministers on Monday approved the suspension of visa-free travel for Georgian officials holding diplomatic passports, two diplomats told Reuters. The move comes in response to a violent crackdown in Georgia on pro-EU protests. Ministers had asked the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, to make a proposal on the issue when they met in December.

  • EU to Resume Monitoring Gaza’s Rafah Crossing Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union agreed to reactivate its border assistance mission at the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, Kaja Kallas, the bloc’s top diplomat, said Monday.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Will Close for Almost a Month on Jan. 30“This will allo

  • EU renews Russia sanctions after Hungarian delay

    The European Union renewed on Monday its wide-ranging sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, after Hungary stopped holding up the move in return for a declaration on energy security. "Europe delivers: EU Foreign Ministers just agreed to extend again the sanctions on Russia," Kaja Kallas, the bloc's foreign policy chief, posted on social media. "Russia needs to pay for the damage they are causing."

  • France says EU will lift some sanctions against Syria

    French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told reporters on Monday that the European Union is lifting some sanctions against Syria, as top EU diplomats met in Brussels to discuss a coordinated approach to sanctions relief for the war-torn country. Barrot added that France would also propose sanctions against Iranian officials responsible for the detention of French citizens in Iran. The European Union is lifting some sanctions against Syria, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Monday

  • Erdogan Seeks Trump’s Support to Shape Middle East How He Wants

    (Bloomberg) -- With Donald Trump threatening to upend American foreign policy again, one old acquaintance is aiming to benefit from a new era of American dealmaking in the Middle East. Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Will Close for Almost a Month on Jan. 30Turkish Pre

  • Russia issues school textbook saying it was 'forced' to march into Ukraine

    A new school textbook that likens Russia's war in Ukraine to the Soviet struggle against the Nazis and says Russia was "forced" to send troops into Ukraine was presented in Moscow on Monday. President Vladimir Putin casts the war, which Moscow officially calls a "Special Military Operation", as a difficult but necessary fight against a Western- and NATO-backed Ukraine. For their part, Ukraine and its Western allies say Russia is waging a brutal and unprovoked war, merely to gain territory.

  • Trump ‘Serious as a Heart Attack’ About Launching Trade War With Canada and Mexico

    Donald Trump is “very serious” about unleashing unilateral tariffs on neighbors Mexico and Canada without even giving them a chance to negotiate. Some of Trump’s closest advisors said the dramatic action could take place within days. If he were to introduce tariffs, which could be as high as 25 percent, some people fear it could lead to a global economic crisis and spark a recession. The president’s closest allies in Congress and serving under his administration have called for a ‘tariff-first-t

  • Paul Krugman Sounds Alarm On Donald Trump Policy That Will 'Spiral Out Of Control'

    It will have “major consequences" for the American economy, warned the famed economist.

  • Trump discusses Canada during flight on Air Force One

    Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump made some of his most extensive comments about his recent suggestions that Canada could become part of the U.S.

  • 5 Countries the US Imports Most From — and How That Could Change With Trump’s Tariff Plan

    As of the latest published news, President Donald Trump still plans to tax imports coming in from the largest providers of goods to the United States. There are many problems with this tariff plan,...

  • ‘They’re Lying’: Michael Steele Sounds Alarm On 1 Thing Trump Appointees Keep Saying

    The former Republican National Committee chair called the three nominees, who are set for hearings this week, a “threat” to the country.

  • Trump directs US government to override California water policies if necessary

    WASHINGTON -U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the federal government to override the state of California's water-management practices to bolster firefighting efforts. The executive order comes two days after Trump visited the Los Angeles region, which has been devastated by a series of wildfires. Trump has falsely claimed that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials refused to provide water from the northern part of the state to fight the fires.

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Stephen Colbert Spots Moment Trump Started ‘Pissing People Off On A Global Scale’

    The “Late Show” host also offered a rough translation of Trump’s offer to Canada.

  • Adam Schiff Names One Reason Trump May Have Fired Several Inspectors General

    The Democratic senator said the president "broke the law."

  • US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariffs, sanctions put on hold

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. But in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.

  • Dr. Phil Says He’s Embedded With ICE For Immigration Operation In Chicago

    Dr. Phil McGraw said on Sunday that he’s embedding with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials as they conduct what federal officials are calling “targeted operations” to enforce immigration law in Chicago. In a post on X, McGraw said that “it’s a pretty high risk mission we’re going on. This truly is a targeted ICE mission, …

  • Trump says Canada should become part of U.S. Our head of state isn't weighing in.

    OTTAWA — Canada's political leadership has found rare unanimity in recent weeks: nobody wants the country to become the "51st state," as U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly pitched.

  • Donald Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ With Plans For Third—and Fourth—Term at Vegas Rally

    Like so many high rollers before him, President Donald Trump appeared to be pushing his luck in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in a speech he made at a rally. According to Mediaite, the newly elected Trump teased the crowd by alluding to serving more than two terms as president: “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve. Not once, but twice—or three times or four times,” Trump said, before clarifying he has—at least for now—no real plans to extend his time in the Oval Office. “Headlines f