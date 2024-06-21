EU nations approve opening of enlargement talks with Ukraine and Moldova next week

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries on Friday formally approved the launch of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova next week, another step in the two nations' long journey to join the 27-nation bloc.

Belgium, which currently holds the presidency of the European Union, said member states have agreed on a negotiating framework.

“This opens the way for launching the negotiations on Tuesday 25 June in Luxembourg,” the Belgian presidency said.

Following a positive assessment from the EU’s executive branch, EU leaders had already agreed last year that accession negotiations should start with both countries. The process between the start of negotiations with Ukraine and its neighbor Moldova and their becoming members of the EU could take many years.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Putin accuses NATO of creating a security threat for Russia in Asia

    President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused the NATO military alliance of creating a security threat for Russia and other nations in Asia. "We see what is happening in Asia: a bloc system is being put together," Putin told a news conference in Vietnam at the end of a two-day trip to Asia.

  • Russia and North Korea sign partnership deal that appears to be the strongest since the Cold War

    HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed an agreement Wednesday that pledges mutual aid if either country faces “aggression,” a strategic pact that comes as both face escalating standoffs with the West.

  • China's yuan is tumbling amid US sanctions and as central banks boost dollar holdings

    China's yuan fell to its lowest value against the ruble in a year as holders eye the impact of sanctions and as central banks boost dollar holdings.

  • Putin signs deals with Vietnam in bid to shore up ties in Asia to offset Moscow's growing isolation

    HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed at least a dozen deals with his Vietnamese counterpart on Thursday and offered to supply fossil fuels, including natural gas, to Vietnam during a state visit that comes as Moscow is seeking to bolster ties in Asia to offset its growing international isolation over its war in Ukraine.

  • Xi, Putin Score Wins as More Asia Leaders Aim to Join BRICS

    (Bloomberg) -- As Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang wrapped up separate meetings in Southeast Asia this week, the two partners in the BRICS economic bloc encountered a region keen to join a group seen as a hedge against Western-led institutions.Most Read from BloombergCDK Tells Car Dealers Their Systems Will Likely Be Down for DaysCar Dealerships Across US Halt Services After CyberattackPutin’s Hybrid War Opens a Second Front on NATO’s Eastern BorderUnited Airlines Je

  • Russia, China find payments workaround as US sanctions net widens, sources say

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia-China trade options have narrowed since the U.S. imposed sanctions last week on the only Russian bank branch in China, but President Vladimir Putin's Chinese visit last month has helped ensure the two countries have payment alternatives for now, three sources said. Since Putin's visit, specially authorised banks have been set up in border regions which allow Russian firms to open non-resident accounts (NRA) with Chinese banks, a step that has become more important since VTB's Shanghai branch was targeted with sanctions, they told Reuters. Trade between Russia and China ballooned to a record $240 billion in 2023.

  • Shocking scenes as Filipino boats are targeted by the Chinese coast guard

    CNN’s Ivan Watson reports on the latest standoff, and concerns over how the situation could escalate.

  • Russia says it has plenty of scope to retaliate over plan to seize income from its assets

    Russia has "significant amounts" of Western assets and property on its territory that could be targets for retaliation by Moscow if the West seizes income from Russian assets, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) agreed at a summit in Italy last week to use interest from Russian assets frozen in the West to provide a $50 billion loan to Ukraine. Russia says the action is illegal and will rebound against the West by undermining confidence in the global financial system.

  • Newest NATO Member Sweden Says Russia Disrupting Its Satellite Networks

    (Bloomberg) -- Swedish authorities say Russia is behind “harmful interference” deliberately targeting the Nordic country’s satellite networks that it first noted days after joining NATO earlier this year. Most Read from BloombergCDK Tells Car Dealers Their Systems Will Likely Be Down for DaysCar Dealerships Across US Halt Services After CyberattackPutin’s Hybrid War Opens a Second Front on NATO’s Eastern BorderUnited Airlines Jet Turns Back After Engine Piece Falls OffAt Blackstone's $339 Billio

  • The fate of the latest cease-fire proposal hinges on Netanyahu and Hamas’ leader in Gaza

    TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The fate of the proposed cease-fire deal for Gaza hinges in many ways on two men: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas’ leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

  • Malaysian leader Anwar says China a 'true friend' and not to be feared as Premier Li ends visit

    KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday rejected the notion that China's dominance is to be feared, calling China a “true friend” at the end of Premier Li Qiang's visit to mark 50 years of diplomatic ties between their countries.

  • US lawmakers meeting Modi after Dalai Lama signals New Delhi shift on China: analysts

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted American lawmakers, including former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, in New Delhi on Thursday, shortly after they had an audience with the Dalai Lama, a meeting that defied stern warnings from Beijing. "Had a very good exchange of views with friends from the US Congress in a delegation," Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter, adding that he "deeply" valued the "strong bipartisan support in advancing the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership". Had

  • Calibre of China envoy Wu Peng 'highlights South Africa's importance to Beijing'

    The Chinese foreign ministry's former director general of African affairs Wu Peng has arrived in South Africa to begin his tenure as Beijing's ambassador at a time of rising geopolitical tensions. Wu, who arrived in Pretoria on Monday, said he looked forward "to working with all to take our comprehensive strategic partnership to a new height, according to a statement from the embassy. "Together, let's harvest more 'golden fruits' in the 'golden era'," said Wu, who is also a former ambassador to

  • A NATO-style defense pact and an image boost – what Putin got from North Korean visit

    Vladmir Putin’s first visit to North Korea in nearly a quarter of a century has been intensely scrutinized around the world. Russia knew the West was watching and the optics were not subtle.

  • Thailand eyes BRICS membership at October summit, begins OECD application

    Thailand hopes to become a member of the BRICS group of emerging economies at the organisation's next summit in Russia in October, a foreign ministry official said Thursday. The Southeast Asian nation submitted a formal request to join at a BRICS ministerial meeting a week ago, foreign ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said.

  • Putin remarks about possible weapons for North Korea 'incredibly concerning,' US says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments on Thursday that Moscow may supply weapons for North Korea after signing a defense pact with Pyongyang are "incredibly concerning," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said. Putin suggested after a visit to North Korea this week that weapons supplies to the isolated nuclear-armed country would be a mirror response to the Western arming of Ukraine.

  • And then there was one: Mark Rutte. Romania's president withdraws from the race for NATO chief

    BRUSSELS (AP) — Romania’s president has withdrawn from the race to become NATO’s next secretary general, leaving outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte all but certain to head the world’s biggest military organization from October.

  • Germany doesn't expect a solution to EU tariff tensions on China trip

    In his trip to China, Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck doesn't expect to reach a solution on trade tensions after the EU threatened to impose steep tariffs on Chinese cars. "We don't see any major opportunities," Habeck said on Friday in South Korea, the first stop of his East Asia trip. "There is no chance of the conflict being resolved in China."

  • US deeply disappointed over Netanyahu's criticisms

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House expressed deep disappointment over criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the United States on Thursday amid tensions between the two allies over Israel's war in Gaza. The White House response came as national security adviser Jake Sullivan held meetings with Netanyahu's top two aides to discuss the Gaza conflict and other issues. Similar talks were expected between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Israelis.

  • White House, Netanyahu clash over claims of withheld weapons

    White House officials are pushing back against allegations from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the Biden administration was withholding weapons and ammunition from Israel, saying they don’t know what the prime minister was talking about. Netanyahu posted a video to social platform X on Tuesday in which he addressed the camera in English and…