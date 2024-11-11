EU Parliament delays decision on approving Hungary's Varhelyi as commissioner

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A decision on approving Hungary's Oliver Varhelyi as the new EU commissioner for health and animal welfare has been postponed, a spokesperson for the European Parliament said on Monday.

In September, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen nominated her candidates for posts in the EU executive, following the June EU elections.

All candidates are quizzed by European Parliament lawmakers, who have to approve their nominations. During these hearings, they attempt to extract various commitments from the nominees.

The Hungarian, who currently serves as EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, was among the candidates EU officials expected to come under pressure during his hearing.

A spokesperson did not give more information on why the decision had been postponed or when it was now expected.

Hungary has grown increasingly isolated within the EU for Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ties with Russia and opposition to military aid for Ukraine.

Orban's self-styled "peace mission" upset European Union leaders in July when he visited Moscow and Kyiv without notifying the EU or NATO.

