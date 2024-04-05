EU pledges €270 million in aid for Armenia as Yerevan pivots away from Moscow

The European Union on Friday pledged a 270-million-euro ($290 million) financial package for Armenia as Brussels and Washington push to boost ties with Yerevan while its relations with Russia crumble.



The announcement came after talks between Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken aimed at ramping up cooperation.

Caucasus nation Armenia is looking to solidify economic support from the West as it edges away from traditional ally Russia after anger with Moscow for failing to stop neighbouring Azerbaijan from recapturing territory in recent years.

Von der Leyen said the four-year "resilience and growth" package of financial grants for Armenia showed the EU stood "shoulder to shoulder" with Yerevan.

"Europe and Armenia share a long and common history and the time has come to write now a new chapter," she said.

Pashinyan said Friday's meeting in Brussels was proof of his ex-Soviet country's "expanding partnership" with the EU and US.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Nagorno-Karabakh refugees face difficult exile in Armenia

Azerbaijan tells Paris not to ‘intervene’ over Frenchman’s arrest as tensions run high

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: How Azerbaijan forced Armenia to back down