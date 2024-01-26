EU president to stay in post amid fears of Viktor Orban getting role

Photograph: Zoltan Fischer/EPA

The president of the European parliament, Charles Michel, has abandoned plans to quit the position early to run in the European parliament amid fears it could have led to Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, getting the role.

His decision comes six days before a crunch meeting of EU leaders at which Orbán is expected to once again block a €50bn support package for Ukraine.

EU leaders are considering triggering a mechanism that would strip Hungary of voting rights.

Three weeks ago Michel announced he would be standing to become an MEP in Belgium, where he once was prime minister.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Friday he said he had second thoughts after being subjected “intense media attention” and some “extreme reactions” from outside the European institution.

His decision had prompted speculation that Orbán could accidentally become the president from July if member states were not able to find a successor quickly enough.

Under normal circumstances the leaders of the main EU institutions are decided after the European elections in June.

The process can take many months and under the EU treaty rules the country that holds the six-month rotating presidency takes on post in the absence of a president-elect.

With Hungary due to take on the presidency for the second six months of the year, this would have handed Orbán the reins.

“I don’t want this decision to distract us from our mission or undermine this institution and our European project nor be misused in any way to divide the European Council,” Michel said.

The president’s role involves chairing European Council meetings and brokering agreements among member states including the current battle to get Hungary to back the support package for Ukraine.

On Friday sources with knowledge of these negotiations said Orbán looked as if he would block the funds again next Thursday when an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders will take place to discuss the matter that was shelved after the Hungarian prime minister refused to support the financial package for Kyiv at their last summit in December. Sources say the patience of member states is being tested to breaking point and, unless there is a breakthrough in the next six days, the other 26 member states may move to strip Hungary of voting rights altogether.

Diplomatic sources say EU leaders feel they have to end what they see as “blackmail”.

“They think if they go along with Orbán this time, it will happen again, next time it could be migration, interest rates … it’s about survival.”

“The level of frustration is much higher than December,” said a diplomat.

Article 7 of the EU treaty allows member states to block another from voting but a month ago it was considered “last resort” and not a viable option.

But insiders say this is now looking like a reality unless they can change Orbán’s mind in next six days.

It is understood Michel has made 13 calls to leaders including Orbán in the past two days with a number of “Sherpas” also travelling to Budapest to try to persuade the Hungarian leader to align with his fellow EU member states.