EU promises funding soon, growth forecasted, Black Sea export routes unsustainable

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Thursday, January 11, 2024

● EU promises further funding for Ukraine by March

The European Union has committed to providing additional financial assistance to Ukraine no later than March, Euractiv reported on Jan. 10, citing EU sources.





● Ukraine’s 2024 mobilization: Insights into new bill and fitness standards

On. Feb. 24, 2022, the Ukrainian government implemented a general mobilization for all men aged between 18 and 60, who are now considered liable for military service and can be drafted. As part of the mobilization process, individuals undergo a Military Medical Commission (MMC) at territorial recruitment centers or civilian institutions or hospitals to determine their fitness for service.





● Ukraine destroys Russian air defense in Crimea ‘layer by layer

Ukraine has no unreachable targets in Russian-occupied Crimea, former Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) commander of the Aidar battalion, Yevhen Dykyi, said in an interview with Radio NV on Jan. 7.





● World Bank forecasts economic growth for Ukraine’s GDP in 2024

The World Bank has improved its growth estimate for Ukraine's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023 to 4.8% from 2% and predicts a slowdown in recovery to 3.2% in 2024, according to a new World Bank Group Flagship report released in Jan. 2024.





● 4 in 10 Ukrainians will require humanitarian aid in 2024 — UN

Nearly 40% of Ukrainians, or 14.6 million people, will require humanitarian aid in 2024 as the war with Russia moves into its third year, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported.





● Partition of Ukraine a major global risk in 2024 — TIME

A partition of Ukraine as a potential outcome of the ongoing war presents a major risk for world security, according to the Top 10 Global Risks for 2024 TIME magazine published on Jan. 8.





Story continues

● Russia unable to establish ‘buffer zone’ in Kharkiv Oblast to protect Belgorod — ISW

Moscow is unlikely to conduct a large-scale military operation in Kharkiv Oblast, despite calls from Russian military commentators to establish a “buffer zone” bordering Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its Jan. 9 report.





● Existing Ukrainian Black Sea grain export routes ‘not sustainable’ — UN

The current maritime export routes for Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea are not sufficiently reliable or predictable, the spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Saviano Abreu, said in an interview with Ukrinform news agency on Jan. 10.





● Ukrainian MP Honcharenko to chair the PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees, and Displaced Persons

Ukrainian European Solidarity party MP Oleksiy Honcharenko will become the new chair of the PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons, he announced on Telegram.





● Canada has yet to deliver promised NASAMS air defense to Ukraine, one year after announcement

Canadian plans to donate a $406-million surface-to-air NASAM missile defense system have yet to reach fruition nearly a year later, Canada's CTV news reported on Jan. 9.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine