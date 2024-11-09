EU reassures Ukraine of 'unwavering support' after Trump win

STORY: :: The EU foreign policy chief reassures Ukraine

of ‘unwavering support’ after Trump’s win

:: Kyiv, Ukraine

:: November 9, 2024

:: Josep Borrell, High Representative, European Union for Foreign Affairs

“This support remains unwavering. This support is absolutely needed for you to continue defending yourself against Russia's aggression.” // “We need faster deliveries and fewer self-imposed red lines. Fewer self-imposed red lines. Because time is measured in human lives and extent of destruction. Every day that we lose discussing about how much support are we going to provide – this is measured in Ukrainians losing lives.”

Borrell, the first top EU official to visit Kyiv since Trump's win, said that the purpose of his visit was to stress EU support for Ukraine, as its war with Russia nears 1,000 days.

The European Union has already provided $131 billion (122 billion euros) in military and financial support to Ukraine and trained about 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers, said Borrell, adding that the bloc aimed to reach 75,000 by the end of the winter.

Support from Western allies has been key to Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia's much larger and better-equipped enemy.

Although the United States is a key ally, Trump has criticized the scale of its military and financial support for Kyiv and has pledged to end the war quickly, without saying how.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was among the first leaders to congratulate Trump and said that his conversations with the U.S. president-elect should continue.