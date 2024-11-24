EU recalls envoy to junta-run Niger, spokesperson says

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, behind Niger's Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou during an EU foreign ministers meeting in Toledo, Spain, on 31 Aug. 2023.

The European Union said on Saturday it had recalled its envoy from Niger because the ruling junta had questioned the way the bloc delivered aid to the West African country.

"The EU has therefore decide to recall its ambassador to Niamey for consultations in Brussels," an EU spokesperson said.

It has asked for an audit of the way the funds were managed.

The European Union will recall its ambassador from Niger after the country's ruling military questioned an EU delegation's management of humanitarian aid meant for flood victims, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Saturday.

Niger's junta issued a statement on Friday accusing the EU ambassador in the West African country of dividing a 1.3 million euro fund to assist flood victims between several international NGOs in an non-transparent manner, and without collaborating with the authorities.

It ordered an audit into the fund's management as a result.

"The European Union expresses its profound disagreement with the allegations and justifications put forward by the transitional authorities," the EEAS said in a statement.

"Consequently, the EU has decided to recall its ambassador from Niamey for consultations in Brussels."

Niger has been under military rule since the junta seized power in a coup in July 2023.

Since taking power, the Sahel nation's military rulers have turned their backs on former colonial ruler France and have grown increasingly frosty towards the European Union.

(with AFP and Reuters)


