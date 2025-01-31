EU restarts Rafah border crossing mission, says foreign policy chief Kallas

Lili Bayer and Nidal al-Mughrabi
Updated ·2 min read
A view shows a gate, at the Rafah border crossing

By Lili Bayer and Nidal al-Mughrabi

BRUSSELS/CAIRO (Reuters) - The European Union has restarted its civilian mission to monitor the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt at Rafah, a key entry and exit point for the Palestinian territory, the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Friday.

The health ministry of Hamas-run Gaza said the first Palestinians - injured civilians and militant fighters - would enter Egypt on Saturday via the Rafah crossing, which has been shut to human traffic since last May.

People will only be allowed to travel in one direction, from Gaza to Egypt, for the time being, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kallas announced on Monday there was broad agreement among member states that the EU Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) could play a "decisive role" in supporting the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

"The EU’s civilian border mission deploys today (Friday) to the Rafah Crossing at the request of the Palestinians and the Israelis. It will support Palestinian border personnel and allow the transfer of individuals out of Gaza, including those who need medical care," she posted on X.

Egyptian security sources confirmed that members of the EU team had arrived at the facility.

The crossing will now be run by members of the Palestinian Authority and European monitors, PA and Hamas officials said.

It will be opened initially for 50 injured militants and 50 wounded civilians, along with the people escorting them, the officials said, adding that a further 100 people, most likely students, would be allowed through on humanitarian grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaza's health ministry said the transportation of patients from two hospitals in the north and south of the enclave would be coordinated with the World Health Organization.

A civilian EU mission to help monitor the Rafah crossing began work there in 2005 but was suspended in June 2007 after Hamas, a militant Islamist group, took over the Gaza Strip.

In standby mode thereafter, the mission had maintained 10 international and eight local staff.

Spain, Italy and France are now contributing personnel to the renewed mission.

The Spanish contingent comprises eight security specialists and two agents assigned to the border management team, joining two Spanish members of the mission already deployed there, the foreign and interior ministries in Madrid said.

France said it had deployed three gendarmes specialised in border policing on Friday as part of the EU mission, while Italy said it had sent seven paramilitary Carabinieri officers to join two Italians already at the Rafah mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

German ministries are also discussing sending a contingent.

(This story has been refiled to fix the spelling of 'contingent' in paragraph 13)

(Reporting by Lili Bayer in Brussels and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Cairo. Additional reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan in Cairo, John Irish in Paris and Emma Pinedo Gonzalez in Madrid; Writing by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by GV De Clercq, Kevin Liffey and Gareth Jones)

Latest Stories

  • Egyptians protest Trump displacement plan at Rafah border crossing

    Thousands of people demonstrated at the Rafah border crossing on Friday, an eyewitness told Reuters, in a rare state-sanctioned protest against a proposal earlier this week by U.S. President Donald Trump for Egypt and Jordan to accept Gazan refugees. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday rejected the idea that Egypt would facilitate the displacement of Gazans and said Egyptians would take to the streets to express their disapproval. Protesters could be heard chanting "Long Live Egypt" and waving Egyptian and Palestinian flags.

  • Thousands of Serbian students march into the night from Belgrade to Novi Sad to join protest there

    The protests began after an attack on drama students on January 24 by pro-government thugs during a daily 15-minute commemoration for victims of a deadly overhang collapse in November that killed 15 people. A call for the perpetrators to be punished soon spread to all universities in Serbia. The demonstrations have already forced the resignation of Serbia's prime minister Milos Vucevic this week. (AP video by Eldar Emric; Vojo Stjepanovic; Armin Durgut)

  • Grandmother charged in death of 'really happy' 2-year-old 'who loved to cuddle'

    Jessiah Prestige Young, a two-year-old whose grandmother is accused of killing her in northern Manitoba, was a happy, cuddly girl, her family says."Jessiah was really happy. She loved to dance. She loved to cuddle," said Roberta Goosehead, Jessiah's aunt, at a news conference on Thursday in Winnipeg.

  • ‘Go Find Another Sucker Nation’: Trump Fires Off Fresh Threat to Ten More Countries

    President Donald Trump took to social media on Thursday night to threaten 10 more countries with tariffs if they replace the U.S. dollar as their reserve currency. “The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social. “We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. D

  • Hot-Mic Bombshells Dropped In Bad Lip Reading's Trump Inauguration Spoof

    Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.

  • ‘Does It Comfort Their Families?’: CNN Reporter Confronts Trump on Wild DEI Rant About D.C. Plane Crash

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted Donald Trump on his repeated suggestions that the deadly plane crash at Washington, D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport stemmed from governmental diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. Trump lashed out at Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s past administrations for the fatal collision Wednesday evening between the military helicopter and American Airlines flight. He also railed against former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, claiming he ran the Feder

  • Trump Fuels Crazy D.C. Plane Crash Theories With Insult to Army Pilots

    President Donald Trump had more questions than answers in his first social post following a mid-air collision between a passenger plane and a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday night outside of Washington, D.C. The president had earlier confirmed via the White House that he been briefed on the situation, which saw a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collide with American Eagle Flight 5342, sending both careening into the frigid waters of the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. Thou

  • ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem Runs Into Pushback on Fox News

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem several times as to whether she would “go after” blue state governors and mayors who interfere with undocumented migrant raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, eventually telling her, “I’m asking a question because I expect an answer.” On Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham led off by showing clips of the Democratic mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston each saying that undocumented m

  • Trump is making good on his promises, and I couldn't be more excited | Opinion

    President Donald Trump is following through on his promises. As a supporter, I couldn't be happier.

  • Stephen Colbert Wrecks Donald Trump’s ‘Common Sense' Plane Crash Spin With 1 Brutal Line

    The "Late Show" host tore into the president's blame game following the deadly airplane crash in Washington, D.C.

  • Senator Fights Back Tears Going After RFK Jr. on Autism

    Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan fought back tears as she confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his unwillingness to completely disavow past statements pushing the scientifically-refuted claim that vaccines cause autism—making a striking personal revelation in the process. The emotional moment came during the second day of Kennedy’s Senate confirmation hearings, which have been dominated by questions about the Donald Trump cabinet pick’s history of controversial health statements—especially arou

  • 'Complete Chaos': Fox News Host Scorches Trump White House In Blistering Takedown

    Jessica Tarlov knocked Jesse Watters over his sarcastic remark on federal workers that have been offered buyouts by the president's administration.

  • Ex-Trump White House Attorney Offers Unvarnished Take On Key Trump Pick

    Ty Cobb issued the bleakest of predictions.

  • Fox Host Delivers Reality Check About Trump’s Rough Start

    Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov criticized the lack of competent leadership shown by the White House amid its confusing, legally murky actions, saying the rollout of Donald Trump’s agenda has been “complete chaos” and “is not being managed in any sort of orderly fashion at all.” On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Five, Tarlov reacted to the whiplash-inducing events over the last few days, which saw the administration earlier Wednesday ultimately reverse course by rescinding its order freezing feder

  • Whoopi Goldberg Schools Trump Press Secretary With A Brutal Lesson On 'Wokeness'

    "The View" host said Karoline Leavitt's comments at her first press briefing "really pissed" her off.

  • Border Czar Tom Homan Launches Borderline Racist Insult At MSNBC Host

    Homan ignored the poor optics of disparaging the host in his defense of Trump's immigration crackdown.

  • ‘Probably Did’: RFK Jr. Chokes When Pressed on His Wild Claim About What Causes Lyme Disease

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. conceded Wednesday he “probably did” once say that Lyme disease is a “military-engineered bioweapon.” Kennedy’s answer came in response to a fiery line of questioning by Sen. Michael Bennet at his confirmation hearing to become Donald Trump’s health secretary. The Colorado senator—like his Democratic colleagues—asserted that Kennedy’s views on vaccines and diseases were too radical to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Nicolle Wallace Says Trump Funding Freeze Stunt Has A Huge Silver Lining

    The MSNBC host found a profound upside to the president’s attempt to halt government programs.

  • 30 metre-long B.C. fence along stretch of U.S. border sparks international investigation

    Update — Jan. 30, 2025: The Delta police department said the fence was taken down Thursday morning after the police chief's city manager met and concluded that it should be removed.An unguarded, black chain-link fence erected in B.C. along the U.S.-Canada border is now the subject of an international investigation and could be in violation of a more than 200-year-old treaty, according to one immigration lawyer.The fence, roughly 30 metres long, was put up at the end of English Bluff Road in Tsaw

  • Bernie Sanders Confronts RFK Jr. With His Anti-Vax Onesies in Surreal Senate Scene

    Bernie Sanders angrily attacked RFK Jr. over the sale of baby clothes with anti-vaxxers slogans being sold by a children’s health group that Donald Trump’s pick for health chief founded. The Vermont senator showed lawmakers at Wednesday’s confirmation photos of two baby onesies with the words, “No Vax, No Problem” and “Unvaxxed, Unafraid.” He then urged Kennedy to agree that, considering his insistence that he was not against vaccines, he would take the items of clothing off the market.