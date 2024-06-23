EU seeks defence industry partnerships with Japan, South Korea, says Nikkei

Reuters
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends EU-Japan summit in Brussels

(Corrects to remove extraneous 'the' in paragraph 4)

TOKYO (Reuters) -The European Union is seeking security and defence industry partnerships with Japan and South Korea aimed at joint development of military equipment, the Nikkei reported on Sunday, citing a senior EU commission official.

These would mark the EU's first such security and defence-related collaboration with Asian nations, the Japanese business newspaper said in a report from Brussels that did not identify the official.

The bloc hopes to reach a ministerial-level agreement with Japan by year end, which could help the EU fund joint projects managed by Japanese and European companies, the Nikkei said.

Representatives of Japan's foreign ministry and the South Korean and EU delegations in Tokyo were not immediately available for comment on the report on Sunday.

Japan, despite a constitution that renounces war, says it faces "the most severe and complex security environment since World War Two". In recent years it has boosted its defence industry in its largest postwar military expansion, expressing concern about threats from Asia neighbours China and North Korea.

Tokyo signed a treaty last year to establish a programme to develop an advanced fighter jet with Britain and Italy.

This month Japan started talks with the United States on forging deeper defence industry collaboration under the U.S.-Japan Forum on Defense Industrial Cooperation, Acquisition and Sustainment, established in April by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Joe Biden.

Japan-U.S. discussions have so far focussed on naval repairs in Japan that could help free up U.S. yards to build more warships, but cooperation could be extended to aircraft repairs, missile production and military supply-chain resilience.

Tokyo seeks to counter China’s increasing maritime assertiveness and has expressed concerns over any potential instability in the Taiwan strait.

It has sought deeper defence cooperation with the United States and the Philippines, and last week conducted a maritime exercise with the U.S., Canada and the Philippines in the South China Sea, where China's expansive claims conflict with those of several other Asian nations.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami in Tokyo; Editing by William Mallard)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Miami newspaper runs pro-Trump political ad filled with racial slurs

    The full-page ad ran on the back cover and included the n-word

  • Video appears to capture the first use of Russia's monstrous 6,600-pound glide bomb in Ukraine and the immense destruction it causes

    Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War think tank called the use of the FAB-3000 bomb a "significant development" for Russia.

  • Trump mixes up Jan 6 riot ‘suspects’ with Russian spies in rambling speech at Christian faith conference

    Former president appears to confuse different stories while giving shout-out to Georgia lawmaker

  • What the Hell Is Going on With the Supreme Court’s Trump Ruling?

    The Supreme Court released a slew of new rulings on Friday morning, but, once again, none of them included the decision weighing heaviest on Americans’ minds—whether Donald Trump should be granted king-like immunity for his criminal indictments. Friday marks 114 days since the case was accepted by the high court—an inexcusable amount of time to rule on something so consequential to the country, a top legal expert tells The Daily Beast. Laurence Tribe, a constitutional law professor at Harvard Un

  • CNN's Van Jones Says It's 'Game Over' For Joe Biden In One Scenario

    The commentator outlined what he saw as a do-or-die mission facing the president.

  • Judge Judy slams hush money case against Trump as ‘nonsense’

    “Judge Judy” Sheindlin is calling Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) hush money case against former President Trump “nonsense.” “You gotta twist yourself into a pretzel to figure out what the crime was. [Bragg] doesn’t like him — New York City didn’t like him for a while,” Sheindlin said of Trump in a “Who’s Talking to Chris…

  • As U.S.-supplied weapons show impact inside Russia, Ukrainian soldiers hope for deeper strikes

    KHARKIV REGION, Ukraine (AP) — Weeks after the decision allowing Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied weapons for limited strikes in Russian territory, the country is having some success in halting Russia’s new push along the northeast front, but military commanders are clamoring for restrictions on long-range missiles to be lifted.

  • A Romanian village is set to become Nato's biggest airbase in Europe

    The airbase, named after a 19th Century Romanian politician, is set to be Nato's biggest in Europe.

  • Trump says he’s decided on his running mate

    Former President Trump told reporters Saturday he’s made up his mind about who will be his running mate in November, but he has yet to tell anyone who it is. Trump told NBC News ahead of a rally in Philadelphia that he’s settled on a vice presidential choice. “In my mind, yeah,” Trump said when…

  • Ukraine captures Russian anti-drone 'barn' tank

    STORY: This is what the Ukrainian army is calling a "barn" tank. It's a bizarre-looking Russian battlefield vehicle, captured by Kyiv's forces. And it seems to highlight how troops are trying to adapt to the constant threat of drone attacks.The vehicle, built from a ramshackle, rusted T-62 tank, was modified to have a boxy metal shell as its exterior, a cage at its rear and electronic warfare devices attached to it. That's according to soldiers who spoke to Reuters after it was captured this week.Its canopy appeared to be built to protect against drones, particularly cheaply produced First-Person-View ones. Those are strapped with a munition and flown to their target by a pilot watching on a screen.Dmytro is a Ukrainian soldier. “I don’t even know what it (‘barn’ tank) is made of. But the tracks are protected. A shell that hit it bent it a bit. But this protection is helpful it prevents shells from going under and it protects the tracks. It does give the crew an advantage for a certain, short period of time."Soldiers say the "barn" tank's main purpose was shuttling around food, ammunition and troops. Dmytro added that getting in and out of the vehicle, carrying equipment through its tiny hatch, was difficult. And that visibility was very limited and the stench inside overwhelming.Aerial drone footage shot by the Ukrainian military and published on June 17 showed the tank being captured in a wooded area along with a Russian crew. Kyiv's forces then planted a Ukrainian flag on top of it.Nearly 28 months since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, the use of drones by both sides has become ubiquitous on the battlefield - making it harder for both sides to advance or operate safely.The Ukrainians say the vehicle was captured near Klishchiivka - a village gripped by months of fighting near the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut.

  • Trump’s PAC, Which Pays His Legal Bills, Is Nearly Out of Cash

    The political account that former President Donald Trump has been using to pay his sizable legal bills has dwindled to less than $4 million in the bank, after accounting for its debt, according to new federal election filings. So far in 2024, Trump is averaging nearly $5 million per month in spending through his political action committee, which is called Save America, with an overwhelming share going to legal bills. That means that as of the end of May, Trump had barely enough cash left to cove

  • Israeli Forces Drive Through West Bank With Injured Palestinian Strapped to Jeep

    The Israeli military is investigating some its own soldiers after footage showed that an injured Palestinian man had been strapped to the front of a military jeep as it moved through the West Bank on Saturday. The man, Mujahed Azmi, was later treated by a medic. In a statement, the Israeli military said the “conduct of the forces in the video of the incident does not conform to [its] values” and that it will investigate and address the matter.According to Reuters, Azmi’s family said Israeli forc

  • Donald Trump ‘Floored’ Puerto Rico Governor With Nuclear War Boast, New Book Claims

    “I could not believe what I was hearing. It was surreal," Ricardo Rosselló wrote of his 2017 exchange with Trump following Hurricane Maria.

  • Trump takes swing at ‘overrated’ Bill Maher: ‘His show is dead’

    Former President Donald Trump slammed Bill Maher and his late night show Saturday, calling him ” highly overrated” and saying his show is dead. “Bill Maher, the highly overrated ‘Star’ of the ratings challenged show with the Fake, Loud and Obnoxious laughter pouring out of your set every few seconds, even when nothing was said…

  • Clarence Thomas is sole dissenter in Supreme Court decision on guns

    Justice Clarence Thomas, one of the Supreme Court’s leading conservatives, found himself standing alone when the court handed down a major gun decision Friday. Thomas broke with his eight colleagues, who all voted to uphold a federal gun ban for people under domestic violence restraining orders, a decision that handed a win to the Biden…

  • Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: Here’s What That Would Mean for the Economy and Your Wallet

    Former president Donald Trump recently suggested that he is considering instituting a policy of tariffs that would lead to the elimination of the federal income tax. Check Out: Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are...

  • Trump Blames CIA for His Empty Promises on JFK Files

    Former President Donald Trump claimed on the All In podcast this week that the CIA prevented him from releasing files connected with the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1963. When pressed on the issue, Trump told the podcast hosts, “I actually did do it. I released a lot.” He claimed that the CIA delayed his requests, telling him they needed “more time.” In 2017, Trump made waves by publicly promising to release “ALL JFK files other than the names and addresses of any mentione

  • Russia's talking about a 6th-generation fighter jet while its Su-57 sits out the Ukraine war

    Russia claims to be developing a 6th-generation fighter jet for deployment by 2050. But its 5th-gen Su-57s haven't been active in the war in Ukraine.

  • Boebert is running for Congress in this GOP primary. Hear what voters from the district think

    Ahead of the GOP primary election in the state, Colorado voters share their feelings on supporting Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). CNN’s Lucy Kafanov has the report.

  • Philippines won't invoke mutual defense treaty with US after Chinese confrontation at disputed shoal

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines said Friday it has no plan to invoke its mutual defense treaty with the United States after the Chinese coast guard reportedly rammed, boarded and used machetes and axes to damage two Philippine navy boats in a chaotic faceoff that injured Filipino navy personnel at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.