EU seeks to end dispute with Poland and agrees on use of Russian frozen assets to help Ukraine
European Affairs Ministers agreed Tuesday to back the European Commission's proposal to end its 6-year dispute with member state Poland, saying Prime Minister Donald Tusk has initiated the necessary changes to reverse what the bloc called the previous government’s backsliding on democratic principles. EU Ministers also reached an agreement to use the profits earned from frozen Russian assets to provide military support to Ukraine and help rebuild the war-torn country.