EU takes historic step in funding joint weapons purchase

The European Union has, for the first time, used its budget to jointly fund the purchase of weapons by member states. The move marks a significant step in strengthening the bloc’s defence capabilities and supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

On Thursday, the European Commission announced a €300 million investment to help up to nine EU countries purchase air defence systems, armoured vehicles and artillery ammunition.

"This is the first time we use EU budget to support member states in commonly procuring defence products," said Margrethe Vestager, the commission’s vice-president.

The funding is part of a broader EU strategy to bolster its defence industry while increasing military aid to Ukraine, which has been defending itself against Russian forces since February 2022.

"Importantly, the selected projects will also increase our support to Ukraine, with additional defence equipment," Vestager said.

EU unveils €1.5 billion defence programme as Ukraine war persists

Ammunition goals

Despite the announcement, the EU has yet to meet its earlier pledge to supply Ukraine with one million artillery shells by the end of March this year.

The bloc created a financial aid programme to encourage member states to purchase ammunition, but progress has been slower than promised.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has vowed that the target will be reached by the end of this year.



