EU and Ukraine explore special tribunal for Putin and war officials
Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian political and military officials could have a special tribunal set up by the EU and Ukraine.
Trump revived unfounded accusations against Biden while making his debate demand.
Critics slammed the new RNC co-chair over her brazen pitch for money.
Fox NewsDwayne “The Rock” Johnson won’t publicly back a candidate in this year’s presidential election, a notable departure from his vocal pro-Biden position four years ago.In an interview with Fox News star Will Cain, The Rock said he’d reflected on his 2020 public endorsement of the Biden-Harris campaign and now prefers to keep his politics private.“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time. I realize now going into this electi
Don Hankey, the billionaire businessman whose company Knight Specialty Insurance provided the $175 million bond that Donald Trump posted in his New York civil fraud case, told Reuters that the fee his firm charged the former U.S. President was low. Hankey, who backed Trump as a presidential candidate in 2016 and has said he supports his re-election, has maintained that providing the bond was a business decision. Lawyers say surety companies typically charge a fee of between 1% and 2% of the face value of the bond.
Saul Loeb/Getty ImagesThe MAGA-friendly judge overseeing Donald Trump’s trial for hoarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago has handed prosecutors a minor victory on Thursday. But she also refused to take the bait on a trap that could have very well led to her removal from the case.U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Thursday rejected the former president’s bid to dismiss the entire case on the faulty premise that the Department of Justice had no right to turn a bureaucratic spat over pres
China has proposed the most reasonable peace plan so far for resolving the Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Thursday. It received a lukewarm reception at the time in both Russia and Ukraine, while the United States said China was presenting itself as a peacemaker but reflecting Russia's "false narrative" and failing to condemn its invasion. "This plan was criticized for being vague... But this is a reasonable plan that the great Chinese civilization proposed for discussion."
“It’s not about politics,” the veteran newscaster says ahead of the 2024 presidential election The post Dan Rather ‘Vehemently’ Denounces Trump as President for One ‘Simple’ Reason appeared first on TheWrap.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is demanding a new judge just days before his hush-money criminal case is set to go to trial, rehashing longstanding grievances with the current judge in a long-shot, eleventh-hour bid to disrupt and delay the case. Trump's lawyers — echoing his recent social media complaints — urged Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan to step aside from the case, alleging a conflict of interest and bias because his daughter is a Democratic political consultant. The judg
The Fox Business host wondered if the economy is "too good" following the release of a Labor Department report.
In response to waning polls and anti-Trudeau flags, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'polarization and toxicity' is very visible online and in real life, but doesn't represent all Canadians.
The City of Toronto says it has received more than 43,000 complaints this week about its vacant home tax notices of assessment from homeowners who claim their properties were occupied last year.Some homeowners say they forgot to file before the March 15 deadline, while others say they filled out the declaration in time and were billed by the city anyway.The tax is intended for homeowners who choose to keep their residential properties vacant. The city has said it is a measure to increase the sup
NEW YORK (AP) — Days after former President Donald Trump posted a $175 million bond to block New York state from imminently collecting on a huge civil fraud judgment, state lawyers Thursday called for more information on the bond’s bona fides. State Attorney General Letitia James' office filed papers giving Trump's lawyers or the bond underwriter 10 days to “justify” the bond — essentially, to show that the company can make good on it. That could mean disclosing more about the collateral Trump p
Taiwan on Thursday condemned China as "shameless" after Beijing's deputy ambassador to the United Nations thanked the world for its concern about a strong earthquake on the island. China claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory and also claims the right to speak for it on the international stage, to the fury of Taipei given Beijing's communist government has never ruled the island and has no say in how it chooses its leaders. On Wednesday, after the 7.2 earthquake hit eastern Taiwan, killing 10 people, China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the U.N., Geng Shuang, mentioned at a meeting about children's rights that another speaker had brought up the quake in "China's Taiwan".
NEW YORK — An upstate New York man allegedly threatened state Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron with “death and physical harm” if they didn’t drop the civil fraud case against Donald Trump. Tyler Vogel, 26, of Lancaster, faces felony charges for allegedly making terroristic threats against James and Engoron in a series of late-night texts on March 24, according ...
California Democratic Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Adam B. Schiff and Pete Aguilar are among those who believe they could be targeted for retribution if Trump is reelected.
Donors will reportedly have the opportunity to sit at Donald Trump's table at a fundraiser this weekend — in exchange for an eye-popping sum.
"I have many spaghetti bridges to sell you," Tarlov jokes as she points out the president's uptick in support The post Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov Gets Jesse Watters to Walk Back ‘Collapsing’ Biden Coalition Claims: ‘I’m About to Fire My Pollster’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee is going after Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
House Republicans leading the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden were dealt their latest blow this week when the CIA informed them that an allegation they pushed was false, the latest example of House Republicans citing questionable information to make a serious claim.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is scheduled to be deposed later this month by lawyers for co-founders of his social media company as part of a dispute over ownership in Trump Media & Technology Group, which went public last week. A notice filed with Delaware's Court of Chancery, where the co-founders sued Trump Media, said the deposition is scheduled for April 15 at 10 am ET (1400 GMT) in New York, which is also the scheduled start of Trump's first criminal trial. Trump campaign spokespersons did not immediately respond to a request for comment.