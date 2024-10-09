EU unveils new sanctions framework to punish Russia for its destabilizing activities

The European Union on Tuesday announced news measures to hold Russia to account for conducting destabilizing activities in the 27-member bloc. File Photo by European Union/EP/UPI

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The European Union on Tuesday established a new framework to impose sanctions against Russia, as the democratic bloc seeks to punish the Kremlin over its destabilizing activities.

The measure was established by the European Council, which defines the overall political direction of the union, to combat what it says is an increasing number of diverse malignant activities by Russia targeting its fundamental values, security and integrity.

"With today's decision to establish a dedicated framework of restrictive measures in view of Russia's destabilizing activities, the EU takes another decisive step," Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, said in a statement.

"Under the new legal framework, the EU can target those who are responsible for, implement, support or benefit from Russia's destabilizing actions worldwide, as well as their associates and supporters."

The new mechanism allows the EU to sanction individuals and entities engaged in actions and policies of Russia that threatens the 27-member bloc.

It comes as the EU has said that it has seen an increase in a diverse so-called hybrid attacks against it from Russia.

The broad range of malignant activities the union has seen ranges from cyberattacks, information manipulation and interference campaigns to arson, vandalism and sabotage. The EU added that Russia is also continuing to disrupt satellite communications, violate European airspace and physically attack individuals in the union.

"These malicious activities are part of a broad coordinated hybrid campaign directed by Russia as an attempt to divide our society, destabilize and weaken the EU and its Member States and our resilience as well as to undermine our support to Ukraine and its ability to defend itself," said Borrell, the union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

"This will not succeed: we will act united and determined to address these activities and hold perpetrators accountable. Our support to Ukraine will remain solid and unwavering for as long as it takes."

Targets of the Kremlin operations include the EU's electoral processes, its democratic institutions, economic activities, services of public interest and critical infrastructure.

Those designated under the new mechanism will be subject to asset freezes, while EU citizens and companies will be barred from making funds available to them. Travel bans will also be implemented, it said.

The EU has been among governments leading the enforcement of sanctions against Russia over its invasion and ongoing war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

According to the union, it has imposed 14 rounds of sanctions, designating more than 2,200 people and entities in connection to the war.