EU weighs creating migrant 'return hubs' to speed up deportations

EU ministers met this week to discuss "innovative" ways to deport more undocumented migrants and rejected asylum seekers, including controversial plans to set up dedicated return centres outside the bloc.

Meeting in Luxembourg on Thursday, home affairs ministers from the European Union's 27 member states were asked whether the bloc should explore "the legal and practical feasibility of innovative solutions in the field of returns, notably the return hub concept".

Any such hubs would be designed "in full compliance with international and EU law and fundamental rights", a briefing note said.

According to official statistics agency Eurostat, more than 484,000 non-EU citizens were ordered to leave the bloc last year, of whom around 91,500 – less than 20 percent – effectively returned.

After recent far-right gains in several EU countries, a growing number of governments are eager to show voters they are speeding up deportations of migrants denied permission to stay.

"We must not rule out any solution a priori," France's new right-wing Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said as he arrived for Thursday's meeting.

French interior minister vows more deportation flights to DRC from Mayotte

Immigration reforms

The talks came ahead of a gathering of EU leaders later this month, and only a few months after Brussels adopted a sweeping reform of its asylum policies.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Asylum requests slump as EU borders tighten following shift to far right

New pact on migration comes into effect across European Union

EU president and EU leaders to travel to Egypt for Tunisia-style migration deal