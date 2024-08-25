Eudora football working to win first 3 steps
"As soon as that ball is snapped, if you're not winning the first three steps, then what are you doing?" said Braeden VanDonge, slot back and linebacker.
"As soon as that ball is snapped, if you're not winning the first three steps, then what are you doing?" said Braeden VanDonge, slot back and linebacker.
The Dallas Cowboys finished up the preseason by giving backup QB Trey Lance a chance to prove their owner/GM didn’t make a terrible deal.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The head of the Las Vegas police union said Friday that officers will not abide by the NFL's new access policy for certain areas of Allegiant Stadium and that the league lacked the power to enforce those rules.
Canadiens: Bruce Boudreau Gives His Thoughts on the Laine Trade
American football fans recently got a taste of the CFL and one of its quirky rules, and it's probably safe to assume they're not impressed.
There were only three seconds left in Friday night's preseason finale between San Francisco and Las Vegas, but the 49ers weren't ready to go home just yet.
The Maple Leafs were guests during one of Muskoka Hockey's summer camp sessions this week.
This former Boston Bruins defenseman is reportedly on the Edmonton Oilers' radar.
Rory McIlroy had a disappointing week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to begin the postseason, but it's been much better at the 2024 BMW Championship through 36 holes. The Northern Irishman opened with a 2-under 70 on Thursday and followed it up with…
Mother Nature didn't let up much on Friday afternoon at the Old Course, where the wind continued to wreak havoc for many of
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks earned a hard-fought 34-27 victory over the B.C. Lions on Saturday night, but the win was bittersweet.
Former Vegas Golden Knights 2023 first-round pick David Edstrom was involved in a trade that saw him move to the Nashville Predators and Yaroslav Askarov to the San Jose Sharks.
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — U2 once recorded the album "Under a Blood Red Sky" not far from Castle Pines Golf Club at famed Red Rocks. Instead of Sunday, Bloody, Sunday, it was Saturday, bloody, Saturday for Ludvig Aberg at the BMW Championship. The Swede got a bloody n
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A golfer was disqualified from the Women's British Open on Friday because her caddie used a distance-measuring device on two holes at the Old Course.
Sabalenka is looking to add the US Open title to last week’s Cincinnati Open victory.
Jordan Montgomery expressed his frustration with his former agent, Boras, which he believes cost him a potential big contract.
The final day of preseason action features three more games. Here's the full Week 3 NFL preseason schedule and how to watch and stream the action:
DETROIT (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin still isn't ready to say who his starting quarterback will be when the season begins.
The Little League World Series is reaching its final day of the tournament that will determine the champion. Follow live for all the action.
Montreal Canadiens Kent Hughes is all about improving his team across the board, be it up front or in front of the net.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has time to make more history this season.