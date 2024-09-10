Eugenie and Beatrice praise ‘inspiring’ children’s hospice at garden party

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have praised the work of Haven House Children’s Hospice as they attended a garden party for the charity in Essex.

The party was held to celebrate the work of the charity, which has cared for seriously ill children and their families over the past 20 years.

The princesses toured the hospice and spent the afternoon meeting staff, patients and families in its Woodford Green grounds.

Beatrice and Eugenie planted a commemorative tree during a garden party at Haven House Children’s Hospice, Woodford Green (Theo Wood/PA)

Beatrice and Eugenie also planted a commemorative tree in the hospice’s garden.

The hospice is home to an arboretum of more than 100 trees planted by notable public figures, including Margaret Thatcher and Winston Churchill.

The princesses’ tree will stand alongside a hazel tree that was gifted to the hospice by their late grandmother, the Queen, to mark her Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

In an address, Beatrice praised the hospice for its “truly inspiring” care.

“This hospice is a beacon of love and support for so many families,” she said.

“The compassion and care provided here is truly inspiring, and it is a privilege to be part of this special day.”

Eugenie said that seeing the “strength and resilience” of the children and their families was “deeply moving”.

“This hospice not only provides vital care but also creates a space where joy and laughter can flourish, even in the most challenging times,” she added.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with Sheema Luca and her son Massimo Luca during a garden party at Haven House Children’s Hospice, Woodford Green (Theo Wood/PA)

Other guests at the garden party included Downton Abbey creator Lord Fellowes and his wife, Lady Fellowes.

Haven House chief executive Ralph Coulbeck said they were “incredibly honoured” to welcome the princesses.

“Their commitment to supporting children’s causes is truly inspiring, and their visit today has brought so much joy,” he said.

“The tree they planted will be a lasting symbol of hope and resilience for everyone who comes to our gardens.

“The garden party was a perfect way to say thank you to our supporters, it was a wonderful event and heartening to see so many of our children and families celebrating with us.”