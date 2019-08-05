‘Euphoria': Jacob Elordi on Finale’s Rue Cliffhanger and Why Nate Might Not Be a ‘Psychopath’

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of “Euphoria,” titled “And Salt the Earth Behind You.”) The first season of “Euphoria” came to a close Sunday night with a cliffhanger that left fans wondering whether or not Rue (Zendaya) overdosed after a relapse following her decision to not run away with Jules (Hunter Schafer). While we know you’re going to find out eventually — seeing as the show has already been renewed for a second season at HBO — we don’t know when you’ll get the answer. So TheWrap spoke with “Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi about what he thinks happened in the trippy closing moments of the Sam Levinson-created teen drama’s Season 1 finale. “That’s a hard one, because it’s obviously not cut and dry and explicitly told,” Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs, said. “But I kinda like that about it, because that’s kind of been the tone of the whole show, you sort of never really know what’s going on and it always kind of leaves it ambiguous to a degree.” Also Read: 'Euphoria' Star Jacob Elordi Has 'a World of Thoughts on Nate's Sexuality' Production hasn’t begun on Season 2, so Elordi doesn’t know what...