Euphoria Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

No, this isn’t some altered-conscious fantasy: Euphoria really is coming back for Season 3.

The HBO drama, which was renewed for Season 3 in February 2022, is on track to start production in early 2025. So we figured we’d amass all of our collected, Rue-related knowledge in a handy spot you can bookmark and return to often.

So Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and the rest of the cast get ready to return to set, consider the information below to be your handy guide to all things Euphoria. We’ll keep you up to date on castings, photos, trailers — all the good stuff. And we’ll update the list as new information becomes available, to make sure that you have the latest and best intel possible. What are you waiting for — get scrolling!

Where did Euphoria Season 2 leave off?

At the end of Season 2, Rue was once again clean from drugs and looking to rekindle her friendship with Lexi; Ashtray was killed during an encounter with the police at Fezco’s home; Nate turned in his dad Cal; and Cassie and Maddy continued to deal with the remains of their friendship. Read a full recap of the finale here.

Series creator Sam Levinson has said that upcoming episodes may feature a time jump and/or have a film-noir feel, told from the perspective of Zendaya’s Rue.

Which cast members are returning for Euphoria Season 3?

While HBO has not yet released a full cast roster for the upcoming season, the network confirmed in July that the “principal cast” — which includes, in part, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow and Alexa Demie — will be back for Season 3.

Are any new actors joining Euphoria’s cast for Season 3?

We don’t yet know if any new cast members will join the upcoming season, but we will update this post as soon as we learn of any cast additions.

Who won’t be back for Euphoria Season 3?

The HBO drama’s cast has sustained some losses since the Season 2 finale aired. Tragically, Angus Cloud, who played Fez, died in July 2023 of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Former series regular Barbie Ferreira also will not return; she announced her departure from the role of Kat in August 2022. Finally, we don’t expect to see Javon Walton, who played Ashtray, to appear in Season 3; his character died during a shootout with police in the Season 2 finale.

When will Season 3 be released?

The date of the Season 3 premiere is not yet known, but we’ll be sure to update this post when it is. In July, TVLine learned that HBO was planning to start production on the forthcoming season in January 2025. HBO boss Casey Bloys has said that the show is slated to return sometime in 2025.

Where can I watch Euphoria?

Euphoria is available to stream on Max (with subscription), Amazon Premium and Hulu (with premium subscriptions) and on Apple TV+ (for purchase).

Is there a Euphoria Season 3 trailer?

A trailer for Season 3 of Euphoria doesn’t exist yet. But as soon as it does, we’ll post it here.

