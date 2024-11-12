Euphoria Season 3 Is Still Happening—Here’s Everything We Know

HBO

You'd better stock up on more glitter eye shadow, because Euphoria season 3 is still in the works. And thank God, because the season 2 finale left a lot of questions unanswered.

“[Creator Sam Levinson], Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” executive vice president of HBO programming Francesca Orsi said in a statement in February 2022. “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

While the renewal did not come as a surprise, following a series of controversies, Angus Cloud's tragic death in July 2023, and the SAG-AFTRA strike, it was unclear how and when the series would regroup.

Here’s everything we know about Euphoria season 3.

Missing *Euphoria*? Season 2’s Bloopers Are Here to Save the Day

Very serious show, very unserious bloopers.

When does Euphoria season 3 air?

On November 2, 2023, HBO announced the third season has been slated for 2025.

But filming has been delayed.

On March 25, 2024, HBO confirmed that season three is still in the works despite recent rumors that the series had been canceled.

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” an HBO spokesperson told Variety at the time. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

According to Deadline, Levinson was “still working on scripts" in early 2024.

On November 12, Casey Bloys, Chairman & CEO of HBO & Max Content, confirmed that filming for season 3 would begin in mid to late January 2025.

“Nothing’s changed. Somebody said something online, and then this whole thing started. We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts,” he told journalists. "We’re happy. We’re moving ahead. All of the actors.” Bloys thinks that season 3 will include eight episodes.

What cast will be returning for Euphoria season 3?

In June 2024, Casey Bloys told Variety that Levinson was still “busy writing,” noting the “same core cast” will remain the central focus of the season 3 plot.

When asked in November 2024 if all of the Euphoria actors were expected to return for the third season, Bloys acknowledged that scheduling was a “puzzle” given that most of the original actors had become movie stars since the show premiered in 2019. “It does require a lot of creative scheduling, but yes, everybody is scheduled to come back,” he said. (Though he didn't list them out by name, it's probably safe to say that Bloys was referring to Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Jacob Elordi as the actors who will return for season 3.)

One actor who definitely won't be returning is Barbie Ferreira, who quit the show in August 2022. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character, Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that [it] brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you, Katherine Hernandez.”

Meanwhile, Angus Cloud, who was best known for playing the lovable drug dealer Fez on the hit show, passed away unexpectedly in July 2023 at just 25 years old. Cast members including his onscreen love interest Maude Apatow, Zendaya, and Sydney Sweeney, shared moving tributes to the late actor on social media.

Inappropriate Questions

*Euphoria* Fans Don’t Know a Thing About Angus Cloud

The *Euphoria* star won't tell you his birth month, but there are some things he's willing to share.

What will happen in Euphoria season 3?

Unclear! All we know is that there’s probably going to be a big time jump. Zendaya first hinted at the possibility in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in August 2022, admitting she wants to “explore the characters out of high school.”

“I think it’ll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school. I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look,” Zendaya said. “But also with all the characters, in the sense where they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be. What was special about [season two] was that we got to dive into [the other characters] in a much deeper sense. I think we can do that again with the third season. There’s so much talent, you want to make sure everybody has the chance to have that.”

Bloys seemed to confirm that plan in June, telling Variety that there’s been “a lot of back and forth about where to set it and how far in the future to set it.”

Okay, what else do we know?

Not too much. In August 2023, Levinson told Elle that he views season three of Euphoria as a “film noir” and teased that Zendaya’s Rue will “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.” Sure! Whatever that means.

As of October 2024 not even Zendaya knows where the season is going. “I don’t actually know much about what is happening,” she said during an appearance on Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast, though she did confirm the time jump.

"It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I’ll be interested to see what happens too.” Us, too, Z!

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

TV

A Complete Breakdown of All the *Euphoria* Controversies

It's a minefield, basically.

Originally Appeared on Glamour