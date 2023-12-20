Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney reflects on death of co-star Angus Cloud

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has opened up about the death of her former co-star Angus Cloud.



Sweeney and Cloud co-starred in the drama series as Cassie Howard and Fezco "Fez" O'Neill, respectively, for its first two seasons before Cloud passed away in July at the age of 25.

In a new interview with Glamour, Sweeney opened up about her reaction to hearing the news of Cloud's death and spoke about the actor's lasting legacy.

"[My co-stars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying because it was just such a shock," she shared.

"I don't think it'll truly feel real or hit me until we're filming and I won't see Angus on set."

The actress also revealed that the cast of Euphoria have acted as a support network for each other in the aftermath of Cloud's death.

"[At least] when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other, and we're there for each other, just in a different way than we're able to when we're all in very separate places in the world," Sweeney said.

"It's really interesting when someone passes away in our industry, because they're still alive in so many forms."

Following his death — which was later confirmed as being caused by "acute intoxication" due to an accidental drug overdose — Cloud's mother, Lisa, revealed that the actor's final day on set was a "joyful one".

In a statement at the time, Lisa wrote: "His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in Euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love."

Fans can next see Sweeney in the romantic comedy Anyone But You, out in US theatres on December 22 and UK cinemas on December 26. She'll also appear in the superhero flick Madame Web next year and is set to reprise her role as Cassie in Euphoria season three, which has been pushed to 2025.

Euphoria airs on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

For more on drug addiction and dependency, including information and support, please visit FRANK or Action on Addiction.



If you identify with the themes in this article, the NHS has resources available to help with grief counselling and other support in the UK. In the US, the CDC also has resources available for those grieving.



