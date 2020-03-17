Euro 2020 soccer tournament postponed until 2021

Euro 2020, the men's international soccer tournament scheduled for this summer, has been postponed by a year, after a meeting on Tuesday (March 17).

European soccer's governing body UEFA met via video conference with all 55 of its affiliated members.

News of the Euro's postponement was first broken by the Norwegian FA from its official Twitter account and was echoed by a host of other associations.

It was planned for this edition of the competition to take place between June 12 to July 12 this year and held in 12 countries, but the coronavirus outbreak has meant that idea has been scrapped.

A new month-long window from June 11, 2021 has now been put forward, as sporting events have currently been brought to a virtual standstill by the global outbreak.

The hope is that by moving the summer tournament, major European leagues will have more time to complete their current seasons.

It's the first time in the history of the European Championships that it will have been postponed.

But it does mean Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal get to hold on to the trophy they won four years ago for just a little while longer.