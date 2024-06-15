Euro 2024 fans react to Germany's 5-1 win over Scotland

STORY: :: Germany fans celebrate a record-breaking 5-1

victory over Scotland in the Euro 2024 opener

:: June 14, 2024

:: Berlin, Germany

:: Munich, Germany

Germany beat Scotland 5-1 on Friday with three goals in the first half to make a triumphant start to their Euro 2024 campaign and claim the record for the biggest opening game margin of victory in the tournament's history.

The Germans, hunting a record fourth European title and first major trophy after a barren decade, scored through Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and a Kai Havertz penalty before Niclas Fuellkrug and Emre Can added two more late in the second half.

Scotland, who had defender Ryan Porteous sent off on the stroke of halftime, got on the scoresheet in the 87th minute courtesy of Antonio Ruediger's deflected own goal.