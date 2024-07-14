Euro 2024 final: Will the years of despair deepen England's determination?

The Daily Beast

Barron Trump looked born for the role. Which, of course, he was. Earlier this week he made his first appearance at one of his father’s political rallies. And he looked anything but an 18-year-old novice.Barron was sitting at the front of the crowd but as soon as Donald Trump pointed at him and began to introduce him, the 18-year-old moved like a practiced veteran. He raised his 6-foot-7-inch frame upwards, waved his right hand to all sides and acknowledged the applause. This looked easy.Towering