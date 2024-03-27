Euro 2024 play-off final: Wales fans distraught after defeat

Daniel James was the only player to miss a penalty in the decisive shootout

Wales fans were left distraught after their team's agonising penalty defeat to Poland saw them miss out on qualification for Euro 2024.

After a goalless 120 minutes, Daniel James missed the only spot-kick, with Poland converting all five.

Poland join Netherlands, Austria and France in Group D at this year's Euros in Germany while Wales will watch from home and wonder what could have been.

"I feel absolutely terrible," said Matthew Davies, 23, from Ammanford.

"Me and my mates have gone to every single game," he told the BBC outside Cardiff City Stadium after the game.

"We've never had the experience of going to penalties before. It's a young squad in transition so I didn't back us really. Neither team dominated the game, I didn't think."

Matthew was planning on going to "every single game" in Germany and said Tuesday night's defeat had ruined his summer plans.

Matthew Davies had hoped he would be spending the summer in Germany watching Wales in the Euros

After the devastation of the penalty shootout, a very subdued sea of bucket hats streamed out of the stadium.

There was a distant chant of "Wales, Wales, Wales" from those supporters who stayed to clap the players off. Others were already hatching new plans for the summer, their planned trips to Germany in tatters.

Billy Jackson, 31, from Newbridge, said he was "devastated" by the defeat: "It was so close, wasn't it. So close but not to be.

"I thought they played very, very well. It was a great game to watch,and Poland played very well too."

While admitting the defeat was "heartbreaking", he said he was proud of his team.

"The atmosphere is always brilliant here. Next time," he said.

Despite being disappointed by the result Saffron Rennison (right) expressed pride in the team

Saffron Rennison, 22, from Cardiff, said she was "absolutely devastated".

"I for sure thought a goal was coming. I thought we had it. To lose 5-4 on penalties, it was tough," she said.

Story continues

"Seeing what Rob Page has done with the team these past two games, we looked like a really strong, promising side."

Questions over Page's future

Ex-Wales striker John Hartson also gave his reaction after the game, saying "this current crop of Welsh players have so many good years ahead of them".

He also raised questions about the future of Wales manager Robert Page.

Poland fans were seen in the stadium with flares, despite a pre-match plea from police not to bring them

"Do you stick with Page or do you bring a manager that's managed at the top level with more experience? Questions must be asked," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He also said James had been "brave" to step up and take the penalty.

"The boy will be devastated. He needs to be looked after now, not thrown to the lions. Look after your own," he said.

Another fan leaving the ground, Will Morris, 18, also called for Page to be sacked.

"He didn't show any passion. It was against a poor Poland team. It was a winnable game," he said.