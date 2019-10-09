EuroMillions: Ticket-holder scoops £170m in biggest UK lottery win

One ticket-holder in the UK has won the £170m jackpot, scooping the country's biggest ever lottery win in Tuesday night's EuroMillions draw.

The lucky winner matched all five balls in the main draw, which were 7, 10, 15, 44 and 49, as well as both of the lucky stars - 3 and 12.

A winner has yet to come forward and players are being urged to check their tickets.

No winner had taken the top prize since July, with the £170m mega-jackpot rolling over for the previous five draws, after it reached its limit.

The prize would have been awarded to winners in the lower prize-tier if no one won in Tuesday's draw.

The latest winner has scooped almost £9m more than Colin and Chris Weir from Ayrshire, who held the record for the biggest ever win after collecting £161m in 2011.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, the winner, if it is just one person, would become one of the wealthiest people in the UK and have more money in the bank than musicians such as Tom Jones and Ed Sheeran.

Confirming that the prize had been won, Andy Carter, Senior Winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "One incredibly lucky ticket-holder has scooped tonight's enormous £170 million EuroMillions jackpot.

"They are now the UK's biggest ever winner. Players all across the country are urged to check their tickets as soon as possible."

Mr Carter added: "It's been a fantastic year for UK EuroMillions players with an amazing five jackpot wins. In June, one lucky ticket-holder, who chose to remain anonymous, became one of the UK's biggest ever winners after scooping a £123 million jackpot.

"As always, the team are on hand to support and help guide the new winner as they start their adventure with their life-changing win."

Another UK winner won £1m in the Millionaire Maker game in the same draw, whilst no one won the Thunderball top prize of £500,000.

In total, more than £500m has been won in the UK the draw this year, with wins in January, March, April and June.

Previous big winners: