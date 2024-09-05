Europe launches last Vega rocket with observation satellite

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A handout image shows satellite views of wildfires burning in Greece

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe's Arianespace has launched the last Vega rocket, placing the Sentinel-2C satellite into orbit under the European Union's Copernicus programme to monitor Earth's environment.

The slender single-body rocket, which does not have boosters strapped to its side unlike larger vehicles, streaked into the night sky at a launch base in French Guiana at 10.50 p.m. local time on Sept 4 (0150 GMT on Sept 5), streamed images showed.

The launch ends a 12-year career for the small launch vehicle, designed by Italy's Avio. It is being replaced by the updated Vega C, which is due to return to service later this year after being grounded following a launch failure with the loss of two powerful imaging satellites in December 2022.

Built by Airbus Defence & Space, Sentinel-2C will replace Sentinel-2A, which is part of a pair of satellites operating within the Copernicus programme.

It will be used to study deforestation, urban development and emergencies such as forest fires, floods or volcanic eruptions, Mauro Facchini, head of the Copernicus unit at the European Commission, told reporters before the launch.

The European Space Agency, which partners the EU on the project, has said Copernicus is the world's largest environmental monitoring effort.

Together, the programme's six families of Sentinel satellites aim to read the planet's "vital signs" from carbon dioxide to wave height or temperatures of land and oceans.

In 2022, Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite images highlighted severe drought damage to Italy's Po Valley.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • NASA Engineers Were Disturbed by What Happened When They Tested Starliner's Thrusters

    Later this week, Boeing's plagued Starliner is set to attempt its return journey from the International Space Station. But instead of ferrying NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams back to the ground, it'll be undocking and reentering without any crew on board. Even before the ill-fated capsule launched in early June, engineers noticed several […]

  • Asteroid Bigger than Dino-Killer Knocked Jupiter Moon Sideways

    A scientist reveals the impact of a mega asteroid on the Solar System's largest moon.

  • Boeing Starliner making 'strange' pulsing noise, NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore reports

    The Boeing Starliner has seen delays, cost overruns and helium leaks — and now, the astronauts stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS) caught a strange noise coming from the spacecraft in the lead-up to its departure this week. Astronaut Butch Wilmore radioed mission control in Houston on Saturday to report a “strange noise” coming through the speaker. Kyle Benning has more on what this might mean for the project.

  • Rock star: Kingston-area mineral captures carbon, boosts crops

    Farmers in eastern Ontario are cautiously embracing a new mineral that promises to boost crop yields while also capturing atmospheric carbon. Canadian Wollastonite is the Seeley's Bay, Ont., mining company behind the project, and has partnered with U.K.-based UNDO, a nature-based carbon removal company.Wollastonite is the calcium- and silicate-rich mineral deposit derived from ancient fossilized limestone.The bright white mineral is blasted from the walls of an open quarry, crushed into a grit a

  • Life on alien planets probably wouldn’t experience day and night – here’s how that may change evolution

    Most planets that have the potential to host life have one side always facing their sun.

  • Civilian space-walk flight Polaris Dawn set for Friday after rocket grounding

    The Polaris Dawn mission featuring the first civilian space walk is now set for Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted the grounding of the SpaceX rocket that will launch it to space.

  • South African scientists unveil fragment of motorcycle-sized meteorite

    South African scientists on Tuesday unveiled a fragment of what they described as a motorcycle-sized meteorite that was discovered in a town in the country's Eastern Cape province last month. Residents in the provinces of the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Free State reported seeing a bright blue-white and orange streak of light in the sky on Aug. 25, which was accompanied by an explosive sound and vibrations, the scientists said. The rare meteorite fragment - black and shiny on the outside with a light grey, concrete-like interior - weighs less than 90 grams (3.2 ounces) with a diameter of less than 5 cm (2 inches) and was provisionally named the Nqweba Meteorite, after the nearby town where it was discovered.

  • Meteor Explosion Over North Africa Seen From Space Station

    A curious astronaut on board the International Space Station was fascinated recently, when he observed a bright flash in the sky over North Africa.Footage shared from the ISS by Matthew Dominick shows the explosion, which he said he ran by a couple of informed friends.Dominick said they considered the flash to be that of a bolide meteor exploding in Earth’s atmosphere. Credit: International Space Station via Storyful

  • Domesticating horses had a huge impact on human society − new science rewrites where and when it first happened

    New analyses of bones, teeth, genetics and artifacts suggest it’s time to revise a long-standing hypothesis for how humans domesticated horses.

  • Boeing will fly its empty capsule back to Earth soon. Two NASA astronauts will stay behind

    Boeing will attempt to return its problem-plagued capsule from the International Space Station later this week — with empty seats. NASA said Wednesday that everything is on track for the Starliner capsule to undock from the space station Friday evening. The fully automated capsule will aim for a touchdown in New Mexico’s White Sands Missile Range six hours later.

  • Gold Nuggets Can Be Formed With Electricity, Scientists Claim

    Spark of Gold Electric currents in the Earth may be responsible for the formation of gold nuggets, new research suggests. As detailed in a new study, published in the journal Nature Geoscience, the theory could explain why extremely large chunks of gold — sometimes weighing more than a hundred pounds — appear in quartz veins […]

  • Beleaguered Boeing Starliner to depart space station, alone, Friday night

    Although it delivered its crew to the International Space Station back in June, Starliner will be empty for its return to Earth, now scheduled to begin Friday night.

  • S. Africa scientists unveil piece of motorbike-sized meteorite

    STORY: South African scientists on Tuesday unveiled a fragment of what they described as a motorcycle-sized meteorite.It was discovered last month by a nine-year-old girl in the country's Eastern Cape province.The scientists said residents of that province, along with Western Cape and Free State, reported seeing a bright blue-white and orange streak of light in the sky on Aug 25th - accompanied by an explosive sound and vibrations.The rare meteorite fragment - black and shiny on the outside with a light grey interior - weighs less than 90 grams.Its diameter is less than 5 centimeters. Roger Gibson, a geosciences professor at the University of Witwatersrand, explained how this fragment came apart from the larger meteorite, or “body”. “The body encounters more and more resistance at that hyperspeed, and so it starts to vibrate, it starts to end up with stresses within it and if there are pre-existing fractures in the body, or fractures that are made through that process, those may open... so ultimately, there is this explosion.”Eli-ze du Toit was playing in her grandparents’ garden when she discovered the fragment.“It sounded like thunder, then I saw a rock falling out of the sky, and when I went to pick it up and it still felt warm...and then my mommy came along and searched Google, and she said it could be a meteorite.”She likened the temperature of it to a cup of tea that’s just been made.

  • Space rovers that could help in search for life on Mars tested in Bedfordshire

    The prototypes, named Codi and Charlie, are being tested by aerospace giant Airbus.

  • Adverse weather in Atlantic forces SpaceX to scrub launch of Starlink satellites

    SpaceX has targeted early Wednesday afternoon to launch another batch of Starlink satellites in its work to expand wireless internet around the globe to untouched places,

  • Plans in place for Boeing's Starliner capsule to return to Earth uncrewed

    Plans in place for Boeing's Starliner capsule to return to Earth uncrewed

  • Researchers shocked after 8-foot shark is eaten by a predator. But who's the culprit?

    A team of scientists from Arizona, Oregon and Rhode Island had been tracking a pregnant, porbeagle shark for hundreds of miles when it was killed.

  • Strange noises coming from faulty Boeing spacecraft aren't serious, says NASA

    Strange noises that were heard coming from the Boeing Starliner currently docked on the International Space Station (ISS) are not serious, says NASA.

  • Watch moment when small asteroid burns up in Earth's atmosphere over the Philippines

    A small asteroid discovered on Wednesday harmlessly burned up in Earth's atmosphere the same day, NASA said. The asteroid — about 3 feet across — was spotted by astronomers in Arizona and broke apart over the coast of the Philippines hours after the discovery.

  • Humans infecting animals infecting humans − from COVID-19 to bird flu, preventing pandemics requires protecting all species

    Infectious diseases can spill over from animals to humans as well as spill back. Each cross-species transmission gives pathogens a chance to evolve and spread even further.