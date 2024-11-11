Europe marks Armistice Day with two-minute silence

Michael Sheils McNamee - BBC News
·2 min read
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh during the Remembrance service at National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas, Staffordshire to mark Armistice Day.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, led the service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire [PA Media]

Armistice Day has been marked with two minutes of silence across the UK and in Europe.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer joined an event in Paris, while Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh led the ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Sir Keir and the French president laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in the French capital.

Across the UK, the traditional two-minute silence at 11:00 on 11 November was observed. It marks the time and date when the World War One armistice came into effect.

The Duchess of Edinburgh during the Remembrance service at National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas, Staffordshire to mark Armistice Day.
[PA Media]
(L-R) France's Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier and France's President Emmanuel Macron stand at attnetion as they review troops during the commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the WWI Armistice, in Paris, France, 11 November 2024.
Kier Starmer (centre), the British PM, stands with his French counterpart Michel Barnier and France's President Emmanuel Macron (right) in Paris [EPA]
Three uniformed men stand in a Remembrance garden in Edinburgh Princes Street flanked by two flags, one of which is a Union Flag. They are all saluting and there are small crosses on the ground all around them.
Men at the service in Edinburgh's Garden of Remembrance [PA Media]
People look at wreaths following a ceremony to mark Armistice Day in the Garden of Remembrance near the Scott Monument in Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh.
People looking at wreaths in Edinburgh's Remembrance garden [PA Media]
People stand by the First World War Soldier statue in Market Square in Dover for a two-minute silence to mark Armistice Day.
There was a gathering in Market Square in Dover to mark Armistice Day [PA Media]
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, during a ceremony to mark Armistice Day in Westminster Hall, London.
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle at a service in Westminster Hall, London [PA Media]
People during a ceremony to mark Armistice Day, at Exchange Flags in Liverpool. A row of people can be seen, some of them with military medals, holding wreaths of poppies - with a man in religious dress standing in front of them and appearing to be reading something.
A service at the Exchange Flags building in Liverpool [PA Media]

While the Armistice Day tradition began as a way of commemorating those killed in World War One, it is now used to remember all the people killed in wars since then.

As well as the event in Staffordshire, events taking place across the UK included ones at Bristol, Cambridge, Nottingham, Liverpool, and Dover.

An event was also held at Westminster, attended by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

In Wales, Carmarthenshire County Council said it would illuminate County Hall on Armistice Day evening to "reflect and remember the sacrifices of our armed forces, and all those whose lives have been lost in conflict and acts of terror".

Over the weekend, Remembrance Sunday events were held across the UK as is traditional every year on the Sunday closest to 11 November.

King Charles led the nation in two minutes of silence in remembrance of men and women who lost their lives serving in the two world wars or other conflicts.

In Belfast, a protest banner was erected outside the office of Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill following her decision to take part in the city's Remembrance Day service on Sunday.

She was the first senior Sinn Féin figure to do so and the banner that was later attached to the shutters of her office in Cookstown, County Tyrone, featured the word "traitors" alongside bloody handprints and a poppy.

Asked about the banner, O'Neill said it was "difficult" to hear criticism about her decision to attend the commemoration but she was "committed to being a first minister for all".

She added that she was unable to attend an Armistice Day event at Stormont later on Monday, but that other Sinn Féin politicians would take part.

