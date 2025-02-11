Europe should have 'united' response to US tariffs, French minister says

French industry minister Marc Ferracci on Tuesday said Europe must respond to US President Donald Trump's new 25% tariffs on aluminium and steel imports in a firm and united manner. France is not a major producer of aluminium or steel, but Ferracci said it could be indirectly affected by the tariffs.

Europe should respond in a firm and united manner to US President Donald Trump's latest tariffs, French industry minister Marc Ferracci said on Tuesday.

Trump substantially raised tariffs on steel and aluminium imports on Monday to a flat 25% "without exceptions or exemptions", in a move he hopes will aid struggling industries in the United States but which risks sparking a multi-front trade war.

France is not a major producer of aluminium or steel, but Ferracci said it could be indirectly affected by the tariffs if Chinese imports stymied by American tariffs made their way to European shores.

"We must stay united, we must respond in a firm manner. Europe is capable of doing this," he added.

