European cities give their dead leaves to this startup to turn them into shopping bags and paper

Vincent Vitis
·3 min read
European cities give their dead leaves to this startup to turn them into shopping bags and paper

Using dead leaves rather than healthy trees to make paper: that's the idea behind Ukrainian startup Releaf Paper.

While still at school, founder Valentyn Frechka used his passion for biochemistry to find new ways to make cellulose, the key ingredient in paper.

After a failed experiment with grass and straw, he discovered that it was possible to extract fibre from leaves.

After creating a working prototype, he relocated to Paris due to the war in Ukraine, and founded Releaf Paper alongside his partner Alexandre Sobolenko.

Is paper made from leaves better for the environment?

Using a combination of chemical and mechanical processes, Releaf produces one tonne of cellulose from 2.3 tonnes of dead leaves.

It would usually take 17 trees to produce the same amount.

Cities around Europe give Releaf dead leaves they have collected off their streets, instead of burning them as many places usually do.

“We are working only with the leaves that we are getting from the cities because we cannot use the leaves from the forest. It's not easy to collect them in the forest, and there is no need because there's an ecosystem.

“In a city, it’s a green waste that should be collected. Really, it's a good solution because we are keeping the balance - we get fibre for making paper and return a lignin as a semi-fertiliser for the cities to fertilise the gardens or the trees. So it's like a win-win model,” explains Frechka.

Releaf's process involves removing any solid compounds from the leaves, drying them then turning them into pellets. This allows them to store the raw material all year round and ensure a continuous production cycle.

The pellets are converted into a special fibre that forms the basis of the paper. The resulting pulp is pressed and rolled into sheets of paper.

What is the environmental impact of paper production?

Releaf Paper estimates that its process emits 78 per cent less CO2 than traditional production, and uses 15 times less water.

‘Leaf-based paper degrades in the soil in 30 days, whereas the degradation period for ordinary paper is 270 days or more,’ says Releaf Paper.

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) the paper industry accounts for 13-15 per cent of total wood consumption and uses 33-40 per cent of all industrial wood sold worldwide.

Is paper made from leaves as durable as normal paper?

The company sells paper from 70 to 300 g/m² suitable for a variety of uses from packaging paper (bags, e-commerce envelopes, etc.) to cardboard packaging (corrugated boxes, egg cartons).

The startup produces around three million shopping bags a month and customers include L'Oréal, Samsung, LVMH, Logitech, Google and Schneider Electric.

The young Ukrainian will open his first commercial factory just outside of Paris in July and hopes to eventually have production plants all across the world.

With a capacity to process 5,000 tonnes of leaves per year, the first site, partly financed by the European Union, will receive green waste from the City of Paris.

Based at Station F in Paris, the young entrepreneur, who has already won several awards since the start of his venture, is one of three finalists for the European Patent Office's (EPO) Young Inventor 2024 prize. The results will be announced on 9 July.

Watch the video above to learn more about producing paper from dead leaves.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Hunter mistakenly kills grizzly bear, but it wasn’t hunter’s mistake

    After an investigation that left the Idaho Fish and Game in an embarrassing position, the hunter was not issued a citation.

  • Large moose charges past anglers in awesome display of power

    For one charter group in Alaska this week, fishing took a back seat to moose watching as the towering mammal seemed 'on a mission' to get past the boat.

  • The Supreme Court rejects a settlement in a water dispute between New Mexico and Texas

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a settlement between Western states over the management of one of North America’s longest rivers.

  • Cheetah cub 'adopted' by mother at Cincinnati Zoo, increasing his chances at survival

    "It's a good thing that cheetahs can't count!" Cheetah moms don't raise single cubs, so zoos sometimes adopt (sneak) singletons into other litters.

  • Ontario Science Centre to close immediately: province

    The Ontario Science Centre is shutting down immediately due to the risk that the building's roof could collapse, the province announced Friday.The closure, which the province says could last years, comes after the government's controversial announcement in 2023 that the popular landmark and attraction would be moved to the Ontario Place site — a move it says will save costs. "The actions taken today will protect the health and safety of visitors and staff," said Infrastruction Minister Kinga Sur

  • Green hydrogen: is this Australia's breakout moment amid US$127 billion boom down under?

    On a site three times the size of Hong Kong, a US$10 billion project mooted in Australia has raised hopes of tackling greenhouse gas emissions with green hydrogen. Located 400km north of Alice Springs in central Australia, phase one of the proposed Green Springs project, targeted for completion by 2030, will feature 10 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels, enough to meet the requirements of more than 3 million households. If the project, spread over 200 square kilometres, gets the go ahead and is succ

  • China's first industrial nuclear-powered steam generation project goes online

    China's first nuclear-powered steam generation project for industrial use has begun production, as Beijing accelerates its diversification of nuclear energy and promotes a low-carbon transformation of energy. The project, named Heqi No 1, officially went into operation on Wednesday, according to its constructor, the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), a state-owned enterprise with a complete nuclear technology industry framework. Through a 23.3km (14.5 miles) above-ground pipeline, CNNC s

  • Amazon will stop using those little plastic pillows in its packaging

    Amazon is eliminating the use of the puffy plastic air pillows used in delivery boxes, joining other major companies that are cutting their plastic use.

  • Bird flu outbreak spreads to mammals in 31 states. At least 21 cats infected. What to know

    Officials say it's possible, but not very likely, for a human to get bird flu from an infected cat.

  • BP plans foray into 2G ethanol, sustainable jet fuel with Brazil base

    BP Plc will evaluate expanding and diversifying its biofuel operation in Brazil, looking at new products such as second-generation ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel after buying out Bunge from their joint venture BP Bunge Bioenergia. The company said in written comments to Reuters that it wants to use the venture's massive biofuel base in Brazil - an industrial complex with 11 plants in five states processing sugarcane - to develop key projects to support the broader BP view for bioenergy. The Brazil complex "is a scalable bioenergy platform with cost advantages," it said.

  • Discovering grolars at Yellowknife gallery were related was 'pretty cool' says taxidermist

    A taxidermist says it was "pretty cool" to discover a pair of grolar bears at his wildlife gallery in Yellowknife were part of the same family.A grolar bear is a polar bear grizzly hybrid.The lighter coloured bear on display at Nature's North Wildlife Gallery is a first-generation hybrid bear, meaning it's half polar bear and half grizzly. Standing next to it on its hind legs is a darker, second-generation hybrid bear — which is 75 per cent grizzly. A study published last week shows how rare gro

  • What are electrolysers? How is hydrogen produced and how do fuel cells use the energy?

    Electrolysers and fuel cell systems are the key equipment for the production and use of hydrogen. More than 95 per cent of hydrogen is currently made using fossil fuels, mainly coal and natural gas, because of their low costs. However, governments' climate policies and incentives will make the production of green hydrogen, which uses renewable energy, economically viable, presenting big business opportunities. Here is what you need to know about electrolysers and fuel cell systems. Do you have q

  • Swimmers and pet owners warned after blue-green algae detected in 2 P.E.I. ponds

    P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office issued a warning Thursday about the presence of blue-green algae in two bodies of water.They are Parson's Creek in Stanhope and Deroche Pond in Point Deroche. In the warning, the office said ingesting water that contains blue-green algae can cause nausea, vomiting, sore throat, diarrhea or abdominal cramps.They said people should not swim in such water or let their pets play in it or consume it.The bacteria that cause the phenomenon, cyanobacteria, flourish in

  • US offers $850 million in grants to clean up oil sector methane emissions

    The U.S. government opened up on Friday competitive bidding that will close on Aug. 26 for $850 million in grants to help small oil and gas producers monitor and reduce methane from their operations, a major part of the Biden administration's plan to crack down on leaks of the potent greenhouse gas. The funding, made available through the administration's signature climate law called the Inflation Reduction Act, will specifically help small oil and natural gas operators reduce methane emissions and gain access to methane detection and reduction technologies. Some smaller, independent U.S. oil and gas operators had strongly opposed the Environmental Protection Agency's new methane standards that target hundreds of thousands of existing sources nationwide because they would place a financial burden on low-producing wells, as well as the agency's proposed methane fee on producers.

  • Highly infectious bird flu is putting dairies at risk. Here’s how we plan to stop it | Opinion

    “This past winter a group of migrating wild birds infected with H5N1 transferred the virus to dairy cattle somewhere in the Texas panhandle region — this was the first reported case in dairy cattle. “ | Opinion

  • Chimpanzees seen self-medicating with healing plants when sick or injured

    The chimpanzee was sick. It had diarrhea and tapeworms - not unusual for a wild chimpanzee in the Budongo Forest of Uganda. What intrigued the watching research team was what the ape did about it. Soon after its symptoms developed, the male traveled with two others away from the community’s home to a site in the forest with a particular type of tree. It collected some dead wood from the Alstonia boonei and chewed it. The plant has long been used in traditional medicine, and when the scientists t

  • City investigating water outflow as Yellowknife forced to draw from bay to replenish reservoir

    The City of Yellowknife is drawing water from Yellowknife Bay to "replenish reservoirs" as water flows out of a pumphouse at an unexplainably high rate.The city said it is investigating the cause of the increased outflow from pumphouse 4 on Old Airport Road. In an email, Abby Schelew, a spokesperson for the city, wrote that the city switched the raw source of water entering pumphouse 4 from Yellowknife River to Yellowknife Bay as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Yellowknife River is the city's primary wate

  • Takeaways from AP's report on Philippines governor's interest in natural gas

    The Philippines is engaged in a major buildout of natural gas power at a time when scientists say the world needs to urgently phase out fossil fuel use because of climate change. An Associated Press investigation found that a major cheerleader for natural gas, Gov. Hermilando Mandanas of Batangas province, stood to benefit from the buildout. The government has ambitions for making the Philippines a liquified natural gas hub for the Asia-Pacific region.

  • Youth in Hawaii took on the state government over climate change. A historic settlement has emerged

    HONOLULU (AP) — Thirteen children and teens in Hawaii took the state government to court over the threat posed by climate change. Now they're celebrating a settlement that emphasizes a plan to decarbonize Hawaii's transportation system in the next 20 years.

  • Princess Kate's family photo for Prince William's birthday has royal fans saying the same thing

    Prince William turned 42 on Friday and to mark the occasion, a joyous family photo taken by Kate Middleton was released – and fans all had the same opinion when it came to the image