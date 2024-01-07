European Council president Charles Michel announces early departure

In a surprise move, Belgian politician Charles Michel announced on Sunday that he will step down early as European Council president after he runs in the European Parliament elections set for June.

"I've decided to stand as a candidate for the European elections in June 2024," he told Belgian media.

The move is likely to heighten speculation about who will be the next European Union leaders as negotiations begin for a new round of top jobs in November, when Michel's official mandate runs out.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of Germany, who like Michel was appointed in 2019, has so far kept quiet on whether she intends to seek a second term.

As Council president, one of Michel's main tasks has been overseeing EU summits that have become critical to the search for joint responses to crises including the Covid pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Four years after starting my term as a European leader, it's my responsibility to give an account of my work these past years and to propose a project for Europe's future," Michel, the 48-year-old former Belgian prime minister, told Belgian media.

He said he would head the list of the liberal Reformist Movement (MR) party, of which he is a former leader, in the European Parliament elections and step down as Council president in July.

(with AFP)



