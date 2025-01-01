European countries welcome 2025 with celebrations and dazzling fireworks shows
European capitals from Paris to Athens welcomed 2025 with a spectacular array of celebrations and fireworks shows, dazzling spectators.
Three people are dead and a minor boy in critical condition after an American family were shot at in Mexico while on vacation, officials say.
The monarch is currently spending the festive break at his Sandringham estate, where the Wales' are also staying
"Wake me from this nightmare!" one social media user posted after the Fox News host leaned into Trump's idea to annex Canada.
Steve Bannon is ramping up his attack on Elon Musk. And this time he’s threatening violence. The House of MAGA has been up in flames this week over Musk’s plan to protect immigrants with H1-B visas, while diehard conservatives like the president-elect’s former strategist Bannon and Trump loyalist Laura Loomer have said foreign workers should be deported and replaced with “real” Americans. On the last episode of the year for Bannon’s War Room podcast, he sent a threatening message to the SpaceX f
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said that Judge Stephen Yekel appeared to have “died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head
"I fell to the floor in disbelief and then lay there next to a pool of my own vomit, as my brain scrambled to find a logical explanation."
The ABC sitcom originally starred Michael J. Fox, who left the show after four seasons following his Parkinson's diagnosis and was replaced by Charlie Sheen
“Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do," the singer said
"I told my husband I had to be at work early, jumped on a plane, met him at the airport, spent a torrid three hours with him, and flew home by dinner. NO ONE knows, and I will never tell."
What was created as a punch line has lived on for decades, on social media, the runway, and the red carpet.
President-elect Donald Trump on Monday threw his support behind Mike Johnson to remain speaker of the House ahead of a threatened coup. But sources tell the Daily Beast Johnson’s job security as the No. 1 leader in the House isn’t a sure thing. Conservative firebrands, including members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, are still mulling whether to put forth a challenger. Speculation had been mounting on Trump’s level of support for Johnson in the aftermath of a mutiny against Trump’s prefe
The SKIMS founder shared sweet photos with all four of her kids as they celebrated the holiday
The new year will bring new financial changes in the form of taxes, payments, deductions, and more. The laundry list of changes includes an increase in tax brackets and a decrease in employment insurance on pay stubs.
The actor famously portrayed the cheerful character in 2003's 'Elf,' which has gone on to become an iconic Christmas movie
Donald Trump apparently isn’t into New Year’s resolutions. Instead of getting introspective as the year comes to an end, he’s using the finals hours of 2024 to lash out at the lawmakers he previously deemed “the enemy within” in a classically Trumpian rant. “We just won a Historic Landslide and Mandate from the American People, but Senate Democrats are organizing to improperly stall and delay the confirmation process of many of our Great Nominees,” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Soc
The Minuteman Flames beat 29 other teams to win a prestigious holiday tournament in Toronto, but that wasn't even the most impressive thing they did on the ice.
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on Sept. 19, 2016, after two years of marriage and 12 years together
If you've done any of the things on this list, doctors just may think you're rude...
"I let the word wash over me. I wanted Mom to know I’d heard her, and I repeated back the same word. When I said it, I felt as if I was signing a contract between us."
It's been a "garbage year" for the prime minister, says comedian Mark Critch off the top of his year-end interview with Justin Trudeau. The This Hour Has 22 Minutes cast member got an accidental exclusive interview with Trudeau after the Prime Minister's Office cancelled all of Trudeau's scheduled interviews following Chrystia Freeland's shock resignation from cabinet. The comedy-sketch-style interview aired at 8 p.m. ET as part of CBC's New Year's Eve special. But the interview was filmed on De