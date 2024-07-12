European Film Academy, Belarusian Independent Film Academy Call for Release of Filmmaker Andrei Gnyot Who ‘Faces Imprisonment, Torture, Death Penalty’

The European Film Academy (EFA) and Belarusian Independent Film Academy (BIFA) have issued a statement calling for the immediate release of Belarusian filmmaker and activist Andrei Gnyot, who is currently detained in Serbia. Gnyot faces potential extradition to Belarus, where he could encounter imprisonment and other serious consequences.

Gnyot gained recognition for his documentary work during the 2020 Belarus protests, including footage of athletes calling for free elections. The Belarusian authorities are now pursuing legal action against him for these activities.

According to the EFA, Gnyot was arrested in Serbia following an Interpol search request from Belarus. Although Interpol later canceled the request, Serbian authorities have maintained Gnyot’s detention.

The Belarusian Independent Film Academy (BIFA) has described Gnyot as a political prisoner, stating that his case is part of ongoing efforts by the Belarusian government to suppress dissent following the contested 2020 presidential election.

In their statement, BIFA urged international organizations and human rights groups to appeal to Serbian authorities, emphasizing the urgency of preventing Gnyot’s extradition and securing his release.

The EFA has echoed BIFA’s concerns, expressing solidarity with their Belarusian colleagues and calling on Serbian authorities to release Gnyot “immediately and unconditionally.” The Academy is also encouraging other film and cultural institutions worldwide to support this cause.

The EFA and BIFA’s call for Gnyot’s release follows an appeal by Amnesty International to halt the extradition process after a Serbian court ruled in favor of it in June.

The BIFA statement in full:

“The Belarusian Independent Film Academy demands that filmmaker and activist Andrei Gnyot be released from Serbian prison and not be extradited back to Belarus. In Belarus he faces imprisonment, torture and even the death penalty.

Andrei Gnyot is known for making documentary footage during the Belarus 2020 protests and recording athletes’ appeals for free and fair elections. He is being prosecuted by the Belarusian regime for these activities. Andrei was arrested in Serbia because Interpol has accepted the request of the Belarusian regime to search for him. Later Interpol cancelled the search request; however, Serbia did not release Andrei, and the danger is that he could be extradited any moment.

Andrei Gnyot is recognized by international human rights organizations as a political prisoner.

The Belarusian regime continues to persecute active citizens years after the rigged presidential elections in 2020 to destroy any manifestation of dissent. Searches, arrests and torture continue unabatedly in Belarus.

No civilized country or international organization co-operates with Belarus in the search for and extradition of fugitive politically active Belarusians.

We urge international organizations, and human rights groups to appeal to the Serbian authorities to prevent the extradition of Andrei Gnyot to Belarus and to secure his immediate release. Time is of the essence; act now to save Andrei Gnyot.”

