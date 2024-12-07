European Film Award Winners: Jacques Audiard Wins Best Director & Screenplay For ‘Emilia Pérez’ — Updating Live

The 37th European Film Awards are underway in the Swiss lakeside city of Lucerne.

Leading noms this year are French Oscar entry Emilia Pérez by Jacques Audiard and The Room Next Door by Pedro Almodovar with four nods each. Both films were nominated for best European film, director, and screenplay as well as actress, for Karla Sofia Gascón in Emilia Pérez and Tilda Swinton in The Room Next Door.

Other frontrunners included Germany’s Oscar entry The Seed of the Sacred Fig by exiled Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, which was nominated for best film, director, and screenplay.

A slew of films clinched two nominations including Maura Delpero’s Italian Oscar entry Vermiglio, Halfdan Ullmann Tondel’s Norwegian Oscar entry Armand as well as Andrea Arnold’s Bird and Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance.

For the first time this year, under new rules announced last summer, films nominated for Best European Documentary and Best Animated Feature Film are also eligible in the Best European Film category.

This has led to an expanded Best European Film nominations list this year with Bye Bye Tiberias by Lina Soualem, Mati Diop’s Berlinale Golden Bear winner Dahomey, and Johan Grimonprez’s Soundtrack To A Coup d’Etat picking up noms for best doc and film.

Animated films in the running in both categories include Latvian Gints Zilbalodis’s Flow and Spanish director Isabel Herguera’s Sultan’s Dream.

The awards, which are voted on by the Berlin-based European Film Academy’s some 5,000 members based across Europe, are also seen as a bellwether for which European films are likely to pick up steam in the U.S. awards season.

Last year’s Best European Film winner Anatomy of a Fall garnered five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress (Sandra Hüller), with director Justine Triet and co-writer Arthur Harari winning the Academy Award for Best Screenplay.

This year’s ceremony in Lucerne will mark the last time it takes place in December with the dates shifting to mid-January, starting with the 38th edition in 2026, as part of a strategy to position the prizes within the wider awards season conversation on both sides of the Atlantic.

Follow along as we update the winners list below.

2024 European Film Awards Winners

European Director

Jacques Audiard for EMILIA PÉREZ

European Film

European Screenwriter

Jacques Audiard for EMILIA PÉREZ

European Actress

European Actor

Best Documentary

NO OTHER LAND (Palestine, Norway) – documentary film, directed by Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra & Hamdan Ballal, produced by Fabien Greenberg, Bård Kjøge Rønning, Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Rachel Szor & Hamdan Ballal

European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI

Young Audience Award

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin (Norway), directed by Benjamin Ree, produced by Ingvil Giske

European Animated Feature Film

FLOW directed by Gints Zilbalodis (Latvia, France, Belgium)

European Cinematography



European Editing

Emilia Pérez (Juliette Welfling)



European Production Design

The Girl With the Needle (Jagna Dobesz)



European Costume Design

The Devil’s Bath (Tanja Hausner)



European Make-up & Hair

When the Light Breaks (Evalotte Oosterop)



European Original Score:

The Girl With the Needle (Frederikke Hoffmeier)

European Sound

Souleymane’s Story (Marc-Olivier Brullé, Pierre Bariaud, Charlotte Butrak, Samuel Aïchoun, Rodrigo Diaz)



European Visual Effects

THE SUBSTANCE (Bryan Jones, Pierre Procoudine-Gorsky, Chervin Shafaghi, Guillaume Le Gouez)

European Short Film

THE MAN WHO COULD NOT REMAIN SILENT directed by Nebojša Slijepčević (Croatia, France, Bulgaria, Slovenia)



European Achievement in World Cinema

Isabella Rossellini

