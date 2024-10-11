European Mediterranean states to meet in Cyprus over Middle East, migration

Leaders from nine Mediterranean nations, joined by Jordan's King Abdullah II, will meet in Cyprus on Friday to discuss Middle East conflicts and migrant flows. France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Slovenia, and Croatia will focus on challenges from the region's wars, with migration to the EU being a key concern.

Leaders from nine European countries around the Mediterranean Sea are set to meet in Cyprus Friday to discuss the ongoing wars in the Middle East, which they are affected by but have limited ability to influence.

Heads of state or government from France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Slovenia and Croatia are to be joined by the king of Jordan, Abdullah II, for the one-day meeting in the Cypriot city of Paphos.

Countries such as Italy, Greece and Spain are the main arrival points in the EU for migrants displaced by war or fleeing poverty, with around 55,000 people crossing the Mediterranean in the first six months of the year, EU data shows.

Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza, its expanding invasion of Lebanon and rising tensions with Iran have raised fears of a wider regional conflict that would have a major impact on migrant flows, as well as Europe's security and economy.

In the Middle East, "our levers are limited, but it's about creating more convergence at a European level", an aide to French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters on Thursday.

Macron angered Israel's government last weekend by suggesting that countries should "stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza", while specifying that France was not supplying any itself.

