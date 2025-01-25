European naval forces destroyed nearly two dozen missiles and drones in their Red Sea battle

European naval forces destroyed nearly two dozen missiles and drones launched by the Houthis in almost a year of combat operations in the Red Sea.

The European Union launched Operation Aspides in mid-February of last year in response to Houthi attacks on commercial vessels, joining American and British forces in their efforts to protect shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden from the Yemeni rebels.

So far, the European forces deployed to the mission have intercepted four missiles, shot down 17 aerial drones, and destroyed two naval drones on the surface of the water, a spokesperson for Operation Aspides told Business Insider on Friday.

Their mission is set to expire in a month as the Houthis signal that they will reduce their attacks, which succeeded in driving up the cost of shipping and compelled some carriers to avoid the Suez Canal and the Red Sea entirely.

European forces — including Germany, France, Italy, and Greece — have taken down the Houthi weapons by opening fire from warships and their embarked helicopters. The surface combatants have used surface-to-air missiles and 3-inch deck-mounted guns to intercept the threats.

A French warship operating in the Red Sea launches a surface-to-air missile. Operation Aspides

The Operation Aspides spokesperson said European forces have also supported nearly 600 vessels, including providing close protection for more than 350 of them, and carried out three Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) operations to save the lives of nearly 50 sailors.

It's unclear whether the operation's one-year mandate, which began on February 19, 2024, and is set to expire in just a few weeks, will be extended. The mission's budget is 8 million Euros ($8.3 million USD).

The tempo of operations under Aspides is a stark difference from the US Navy's counter-Houthi mission, which has engaged hundreds of Houthi missiles and drones since the fall of 2023. Officers and experts have described the conflict as the most intense combat that American naval forces have faced since World War II.

US warships have also shot down Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles. The rebels became the first force to ever fire this type of missile in combat, in late 2023, and have since fired dozens of them at military and civilian vessels.

A French warship operating in the Red Sea opens fire on a Houthi naval drone in August.. French military photo

Beyond intercepting Houthi missiles and drones, the US has carried out airstrikes against the rebels in Yemen, targeting their facilities and weapons. British and Israeli fighter jets have done the same.

The Operation Aspides spokesperson said the EU has a different mandate from other international coalitions. They emphasized that the mission is defensive in nature, with the goal of allowing for the safe passage of civilian vessels.

The Houthis have said that their unrelenting attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Shortly after a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was announced earlier this month, the rebels claimed they would limit their Red Sea attacks to Israeli-affiliated vessels.

The return of the Trump administration could dramatically shake-up the US military's approach to the ongoing Houthi conflict. The White House announced earlier this week that it was re-designating the rebels as a foreign terrorist organization, reversing former President Joe Biden's decision to remove them from that list in 2021.

The White House said that under Trump, "it is now the policy" of the US to cooperate with regional partners to end the Houthi attacks on American personnel and civilians, Washington's partners, and Red Sea shipping.

