European political landscape shifts right in 2024 as far-right gains ground
The European elections, along with polls in Portugal and Austria, have shifted the political landscape to the right and far-right.
Donald Trump said he will reverse President Obama’s decision to rename North America’s highest mountain. The peak was officially known as Mount McKinley from 1917 until 2015, when then-President Barack Obama renamed it Denali, as the mountain was known by indigenous Alaskans. Now Trump says he plans to revert the name to honor William McKinley, America’s 25th president.
President-elect Trump’s incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s Day 1 executive orders may tackle Title 42. Leavitt joined Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” where she outlined what can be expected from Trump’s first day in office next month. “He will use the power of his pen to deliver on many of the promises he…
The president-elect still rules the GOP, just maybe not with an iron fist.
Bill Hagerty claimed the billionaire's social media takes led to his office being "inundated with calls."
Elon Musk’s close relationship with President-elect Donald Trump will eventually come to a halt, according to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. The Republican lawmaker, who once supported Trump but has since been one of the only ones to stand against him in the party, believes that Trump’s blame game tactics will be the reasoning behind a falling out. In an interview Sunday with ABC News' Jonathan Karl, he said: “It ends when Trump believes that something has gone wrong, and he needs someon
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. President-elect Donald Trump apparently wants to make another play to take control of Greenland—an autonomous region of Denmark that by all accounts isn’t for sale—even after a disastrous attempt during his first term created a diplomatic firestorm.
Donald Trump made clear on Sunday: Elon Musk may be the world’s richest man, but he’s never going to be its most powerful politician. “No, he’s not gonna be president, that I can tell you,” the president-elect told a crowd in Arizona. “And I’m safe, you know why? He can’t be, he wasn’t born in this country.” Trump added an explicit “ha ha ha” after his comment and raised his arms, which elicited applause from the conservative crowd at TPUSA’s AmericaFest conference.
(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday vetoed legislation to add 66 new judges to understaffed federal courts nationally, a once widely bipartisan measure that would have been the first major expansion of the federal judiciary since 1990. The JUDGES Act, initially supported by many members of both parties, would have increased the number of trial court judges in 25 federal district courts in 13 states including California, Florida and Texas, in six waves every two years through 2035. In a message to the Senate formally rejecting the bill, Biden said it "hastily" creates new judgeships without addressing key questions about whether new judges were needed and how they would be allocated nationally.
Chrystia Freeland's resignation and scathing letter to Trudeau shook up Canada's political scene — and it renewed public interest in her.
Stephen A. Smith, who had been notably anti-Donald Trump during this year’s election season, says he’s changed his mind on the president-elect. The ESPN talking head said over the weekend that he has regrets about voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, and that he would entertain the possibility of supporting Trump in the future. On Fox News' “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Saturday, Smith told host Mark Levin: “I voted Democrat, and I’ve got to tell you something right now: I don’t like the fact t
President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.
The father of Asma al-Assad, the wife of deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, says his daughter is not seeking a divorce, contrary to reports in the Turkish media. “I am able to confirm that the reports are false,” Dr. Fawaz Akhras told the Daily Beast in an emailed statement. Turkish news sites Habertürk and CNN Türk in recent days suggested Assad was determined to leave Russia, where she and her husband are holed up after being granted asylum.
We're looking ahead at the next election cycle.
President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to become chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, has his sights set on Bob Iger and ABC. In a letter obtained by CNN, Carr wrote to the Disney CEO over the weekend about his concerns regarding ABC’s coverage, as well as its negotiations with its affiliated stations across the U.S. He also castigated the company over a recent $15 million settlement with Trump, which ended a defamation lawsuit against ABC News filed by the president-ele
Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex that were violations of a series of House rules and included obstruction of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee said in a report released on Monday. The report found that Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women, a substantial portion of which the panel found was likely for either sexual activity or drug use. It also determined there was "substantial evidence" Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl while serving in the House.
President Joe Biden on Monday announced that he is commuting the sentences of 37 of the 40 people on federal death row, converting their punishments to life imprisonment just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump, an outspoken proponent of expanding capital punishment, takes office. The decision leaves three federal inmates to face execution. “I’ve dedicated my career to reducing violent crime and ensuring a fair and effective justice system,” Biden said in a statement.
Lebanon's leader on Monday toured parts of his country amid large Israeli gains of Hezbollah weapons. Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for Israel's military to exit the region after a recent cease-fire agreement.
As Joe Manchin prepares to leave Congress after nearly 15 years, the West Virginia senator — who left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent earlier this year — is further distancing himself from his former party, calling the Democratic brand “toxic.”
During the Cuban missile crisis, World War III was likely averted by what one US official called ‘just plain dumb luck.’
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's supreme leader on Sunday said that young Syrians will resist the new government emerging after the overthrow of President Bashar Assad as he again accused the United States and Israel of sowing chaos in the country.