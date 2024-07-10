After European vacation, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes just had to have this fast food

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have just returned from an extended European vacation and apparently it didn’t take long for them to get back into the swing of things back home.

They ordered Chick-fil-A carryout.

Brittany, co-owner of the KC Current soccer team, posted a photo of their “first meal back in America” on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

Someone in the family ordered a chicken sandwich, which they slathered in Polynesian sauce, and waffle fries. A small bottle of Martinelli’s apple juice sat on the table near the food.

“And don’t say nothing about it,” Brittany wrote in the caption, adding an emoji crying tears of joy.

A fancy chocolate dessert on a white plate sat nearby with “congratulations” written in chocolate.

(Fairly certain they didn’t get that in the drive-thru.)

The Mahomeses and their two toddlers were in Europe since last month, lounging on beaches, playing golf, relaxing in fancy resorts, sightseeing, petting cattle in Switzerland. They attended Wimbledon and took in a Taylor Swift concert with Travis Kelce in Amersterdam, where apparently no one recognized former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick in the VIP box with them.

On Sunday, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback rode in a Formula 1 car at the British Grand Prix.

They couldn’t get Chick-fil-A in any of the countries they visited because the chicken chain won’t expand to Europe and Asia until next year. It plans to add more international markets by 2030.

They ordered Chick-fil-A. Don’t judge.

Brittany also posted photos of her happy reunion with the family’s two dogs, who stayed behind.

Patrick is due back to training camp next week.

