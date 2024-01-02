Europeans brave cold waters for first dip of 2024
STORY: Europeans brave cold waters for
New Year's Day swimming events
[Zandvoort, Netherlands]
Hundreds of people ran into the North Sea
wearing just red hats and bathing suits
[Rome, Italy]
Brave Italians welcomed 2024 with
a traditional dive from Cavour bridge
Veteran diver Maurizio Palmulli
had to skip the dive due to backache
[Opatija, Croatia]
Cold champagne helped warm the
spirits of these swimmers in Croatia
[Mario Susan, Organizer]
"Twenty years ago, our predecessors extended the swimming season during the winter months and spontaneously started this event for the New Year - which first caused the astonishment of passers-by, and today it has become one of the most watched media events in the whole country."