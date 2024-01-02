Advertisement

Europeans brave cold waters for first dip of 2024

STORY: Europeans brave cold waters for

New Year's Day swimming events

[Zandvoort, Netherlands]

Hundreds of people ran into the North Sea

wearing just red hats and bathing suits

[Rome, Italy]

Brave Italians welcomed 2024 with

a traditional dive from Cavour bridge

Veteran diver Maurizio Palmulli

had to skip the dive due to backache

[Opatija, Croatia]

Cold champagne helped warm the

spirits of these swimmers in Croatia

[Mario Susan, Organizer]

"Twenty years ago, our predecessors extended the swimming season during the winter months and spontaneously started this event for the New Year - which first caused the astonishment of passers-by, and today it has become one of the most watched media events in the whole country."