Europe's biggest solar farm 'could desecrate fens'

Stuart Gibbard, an agricultural historian, fears the "unique" landscape of the Lincolnshire Fens could be lost [BBC]

Campaigners opposed to a large solar energy project have warned it would cause significant damage to communities and the landscape of southern Lincolnshire.

The Meridian Solar Farm could become the biggest development of its kind in Europe, generating electricity for more than 200,000 homes, if it gets the go-ahead from the UK government.

Meridian Solar has said it hopes to meet "the urgent need for cleaner forms of generation to replace fossil fuels".

However. one opponent, Stuart Gibbard, said he feared it would "desecrate" a "unique" fenland landscape.

If approved, the facility would cover an area the size of 1,400 football pitches on land to the south of Spalding.

Mr Gibbard, an agricultural historian living near the village of Moulton Chapel, described the area as "one of the most unspoilt" areas of fenland left in England and warned that it could be lost forever.

The Meridian Action Group has been formed to oppose the plans and now has more than 400 members, according to organisers.

Their concerns range from the loss of valuable farmland to the potential impact of industrial activity.

Campaigners are concerned that Lincolnshire's role in supplying food to the wider country should not be jeopardised.

Councillor Colin Davie, the executive member for economic development, environment and planning at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "I have repeatedly said that these enormous infrastructure projects should not be dumped in our county and ruin the quality of life of our residents. Our agricultural land should be protected."

'Pleasant land'

The project is at an early stage of planning, but Meridian's developers have said it would "make a significant contribution to energy security in the UK" and "play a key role in accelerating the country's transition to net-zero".

However, Jane Thompson, of the Meridian Action Group, said the cost to the local community would be too great.

"To suddenly have this green and pleasant land swathed in industrial solar panels doesn't bear thinking about," she said.

"We feel that we are being railroaded and people are not considering our feelings with regard to our community."

Jane Thompson, of the Meridian Action Group, says the feelings of local communities must be given greater weight [BBC]

Solar farms greater than 50 megawatts in output are considered too significant to the UK's energy needs to be decided by local councils.

The government has the final say on these so-called "nationally significant infrastructure projects", or NSIPs.

In recent weeks two NSIP solar farms in Lincolnshire have been given the go-ahead by ministers – Mallard Pass, near Stamford, and Gate Burton, near Gainsborough.

In allowing them to be built, the new energy security secretary, Ed Miliband, described solar power as "crucial" to the UK's need for cleaner, cheaper energy.

Campaigners are concerned about the impact of a solar farm on the fens landscape [BBC]

The Meridian Solar project would be built near a number of small villages and hamlets south of Spalding.

The developers have said it would include a battery storage facility and require a 12km (7 mile) pylon network to connect it to a substation and the national electricity network.

The BBC has approached Meridian Solar for a statement and an interview.

The company's website states that, "renewable energy and associated infrastructure are critical to the transition to a low-carbon economy and achieving net-zero carbon emissions targets".

There are at least 10 other large solar farms proposed for Lincolnshire, in various stages of planning.

The government has said it wants to speed up the decision-making process for big energy projects as it strives to improve the UK's energy security.

