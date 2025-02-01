Europe's tech sector sees silver lining in DeepSeek's AI shake up

Jan van der Made
·1 min read
DeepSeek claims to have developed its AI model with just €6.23 million, far below its Western competitors.

China’s DeepSeek AI chatbot may have rattled US tech giants, but in Europe some industry players see a potential advantage.

As US-based company Nvidia – the world’s leading manufacturer of AI chips – reels from a record-breaking stock drop, European semiconductor firms and AI developers are weighing what the disruption could mean for them.

Philippe Notton, CEO of SiPearl, a European company developing processors for supercomputers, told RFI that DeepSeek’s ability to develop AI with fewer resources could be a turning point.

"That's bad news for Nvidia in terms of future sales, because if you can develop some competitive solution with fewer Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), it means that Nvidia will sell fewer chips," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"All the forecasts predict that the hype on GPUs and Nvidia is collapsing."

Artificial intelligence may lead humanity to extinction, industry leaders warn

Unexpected crash

DeepSeek’s launch last week sent tech stocks plummeting.

On 27 January, Nvidia, called the "posterchild of America's AI frenzy" by Bloomberg, lost $589 billion in market value – the biggest market-cap loss for a single stock ever.

The Nasdaq 100 fell 3 percent, and the S&P 500 dropped 1.5 percent.

DeepSeek claims to have developed its model with just €6.23 million, far below its Western competitors.

"It's good news for the planet because it's going to use much less energy to build this. It's good news for Europe because they could do it for a limited budget."


Read more on RFI English

Read also:
AFP strikes deal for France's Mistral AI to use news articles
Macron begins Canada visit focused on French connection and AI
India to co-chair Paris AI summit in February

Latest Stories

  • Tesla's Profits Are Falling Off a Cliff as Elon Musk Self-Immolates

    As Elon Musk is busy gutting the federal government, his chief cash cow, Tesla, is falling by the wayside. According to the automaker's latest earnings report, Tesla made a net profit of $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 — a 71 percent drop off equalling $5.6 billion from the same period a year earlier, even though its revenue saw a slight bump. That's bad, but we should note that Tesla's profits in 2023 were boosted by a one-time tax benefit of $5.9 billion, The New York Times reported

  • 6.6% Dividend Yield? Buy This Top-Notch Dividend Stock in Bulk!

    As the demand for renewable energy grows, this dividend-paying TSX stock could soar in the years to come. The post 6.6% Dividend Yield? Buy This Top-Notch Dividend Stock in Bulk! appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Forget BCE Stock! 1 Cheaper Canadian Stock With More Growth Potential

    BCE (TSX:BCE) stock could be closing in on a bottom, but that doesn't mean shares will come roaring back in 2025. The post Forget BCE Stock! 1 Cheaper Canadian Stock With More Growth Potential appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Brilliant TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

    These fundamentally strong TSX stocks can not only deliver strong returns in the long run but also provide resilience through market cycles. The post 2 Brilliant TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Turn a $20,000 TFSA Into $80,000 With This Easy ETF

    Simply buying and holding this S&P 500 index ETF could make you money. The post Turn a $20,000 TFSA Into $80,000 With This Easy ETF appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would be it

    Sometimes we just have a few bucks we're ready to invest. So how about considering this top stock. The post If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would be it appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

    Want a cash-creating machine? This dynamic duo offers insane yields and stellar growth, making them must-have, must-buy options. The post Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • CN can withstand Trump tariff threats, CEO says — but analysts stress uncertainty

    MONTREAL — After a tough 2024 that saw profits drop 21 per cent, the head of Canadian National Railway Co. said the new year is looking brighter — even if U.S. President Donald Trump follows through on his tariff threat.

  • Returns At Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Are On The Way Up

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common...

  • JPMorgan Plans $4 Billion US Gold Delivery Amid Tariff Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. will deliver gold bullion valued at more than $4 billion against futures contracts in New York in February, at a time when surging prices and the threat of import tariffs are fueling a worldwide dash to ship metal to the US.Most Read from BloombergHow the 2025 Catholic Jubilee Is Reshaping RomeTrump Paves the Way to Deputize Local Police on ImmigrationManhattan’s Morning Commute Time Drops With New Congestion TollHistoric London Elevator Faces Last Stop in Lab

  • A Top ETF to Buy With $2,000 and Hold Forever

    This top ETF offering could be a great buy with an extra $2,000. The post A Top ETF to Buy With $2,000 and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 TSX Penny Stocks With Market Caps Over CA$10M To Consider

    As Canada navigates the complexities of new U.S. policies, including potential tariff implications and energy sector reforms, the TSX index has shown resilience with a positive performance since Inauguration Day. Amid this backdrop, penny stocks—though an older term—remain relevant for investors seeking opportunities in smaller or emerging companies that can offer unique value propositions. By focusing on those with strong financials and growth potential, investors can uncover promising...

  • TSX on the Rise: 2 Momentum Stocks to Buy Immediately

    The TSX Composite Index started marching upwards in mid-January. Among the stocks that rallied, a few are picking up momentum. The post TSX on the Rise: 2 Momentum Stocks to Buy Immediately appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Algonquin Power names Rod West as new CEO

    The Canadian firm has been under pressure from Starboard Value, its biggest shareholder, and other activist firms to reduce debt and boost earnings, urging it to shed its renewable assets. Last year, the company said it would sell its renewable energy business, excluding the hydropower operations, to a unit of U.S.-based LS Power for up to $2.5 billion and would also offload a 42.2% stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to Energy Capital Partners for $2.56 billion. Huskilson, who was interim CEO since 2023 and made permanent in May last year, will continue to be a member on the company's board after stepping down.

  • Outlook for Canadian Natural Resources Stock in 2025

    We can expect more of the same for Canadian Natural Resources stock in 2025: strong production, returns, and shareholder value creation. The post Outlook for Canadian Natural Resources Stock in 2025 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • S&P/TSX composite gains more than 300 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

    TORONTO — Canada's main stock index rose 1.3 per cent Thursday in a broad-based rally with strong gains in technology and base metal stocks, while U.S. stocks saw a more muted rise.

  • Rogers navigating federal immigration policies, tariff threat as profits rise

    TORONTO — The chief executive of Rogers Communications Inc. says the company plans to "remain disciplined" this year amid a competitive telecom market, but could face challenges from Canada's reduced immigration targets and the tariff threat from the U.S.

  • TD Bank Stock: The Easy Money’s Been Made

    After settling with US regulators, this Canadian bank stock should at least market perform, but should you buy more shares? The post TD Bank Stock: The Easy Money’s Been Made appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Here are three of the best monthly dividend stocks you can buy on the TSX today. The post 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • This Healthcare Stock Could Be the Best Investment of the Decade

    Healthcare will always be around. But tech is just beginning. Why not mix them both together? The post This Healthcare Stock Could Be the Best Investment of the Decade appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.