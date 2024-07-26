Eurostar cancels one in four trains this weekend after sabotage

One in four Eurostar trains will be cancelled on Friday and over the weekend following arson attacks on the French railway network.

High-speed trains around France were hit by several “co-ordinated acts of malice” on Friday that heavily disrupted rail traffic on the day of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, Eurostar said in a statement.

Eurostar passengers were told to postpone their trips, with trains diverted and 90-minute delays expected, after the train service to Europe was disrupted by acts of vandalism in France, affecting its overhead power supplies.

In a statement, Eurostar said: “Due to co-ordinated malicious acts in France affecting the high-speed line between Paris and Lille, all high-speed trains going to and coming from Paris are being diverted via the classic line today, Friday July 26.

“This extends the journey time up to an hour and a half. Eurostar expects this situation will last until Monday morning.

“Today, Eurostar will cancel 25 per cent of its trains. [This] will also be the case on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28.”

Eurostar operates approximately 14 London to Paris services a day, each with a capacity of up to 894 passengers. Around 3,350 passengers are therefore expected to have their journeys cancelled as a result of the attacks.

A statement on Eurostar’s website earlier said: “Due to a problem with the overhead power supply in France today, we advise you to postpone your trip as your train is likely to be delayed due to infrastructure issues.”

The cross-Channel trains are being re-routed via Lille, 150 miles north-east of Paris on the Belgian border, and then transferred to local lines. These have significantly lower speed limits than the 186mph allowed on the high-speed TGV lines in northern France.

One passenger wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “For the Olympics, we’ve just been informed that our train will need to stop in Lille and transfer to the local track owing to a theft of cables on the high-speed line. Projected 60 minute delay.”

“Very short stop in Lille and now bustling on. Credit to @‌Eurostar for seeming to have contingency planned for disruption, and fingers crossed for travellers on later trains who are headed to the opening ceremony.”

Gare du Nord: Passengers crowd around the information desk on Friday morning - James Loader/PA

The attacks on France’s rail network were believed to have been orchestrated to trigger mass disruption on the eve of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, with 7,500 athletes, 300,000 spectators and an audience of VIPs planning to attend.

The “co-ordinated” sabotage followed warnings that foreign countries whose athletes had been barred from the opening ceremony, notably Russia, would seek to disrupt the Games.

“This is a massive attack on a large scale to paralyse the TGV network,” said national rail operator SNCF, adding that many routes would have to be cancelled and the situation would last “at least all weekend while repairs are conducted”.

Agnes Pannier-Runacher, a French politician, views the sabotage - Brian Snyder/Reuters

Gabriel Attal, the French prime minister, pledged to “find and punish” those responsible. “The consequences for the rail network are massive and serious,” he said. “Our intelligence services and law enforcement agencies are mobilised to find and punish the perpetrators of these criminal acts.”

Patrice Vergriete, the minister of transport, said: “All the evidence we have clearly shows that this was deliberate.”

It remains unknown who was behind the sabotage, but senior figures suggested the attacks could have been co-ordinated by Russia, whose athletes were barred from the opening ceremony, or by hard-Left radicals.

Eurostar said that customers could cancel or modify their journey free of charge.