Eurostar resumes trains to London from major European city – but only for a few weeks

The new UK terminal at Amsterdam Centraal station which was opened on Monday (Ramon van Flymen/Eurostar/PA Wire)

Eurostar has resumed running direct services from Amsterdam and Rotterdam to London after an eight-month suspension while a new terminal was built.

Since June 2024, passengers travelling from the Dutch capital to London needed to take a train to Brussels, where they would pass through border checks before changing to a Eurostar service.

A new terminal at Amsterdam Centraal station creating more space for UK-bound passengers opened on Monday 10 February), enabling Eurostar to reintroduce direct departures.

It is now running three daily return services between London and Amsterdam on weekdays and Sundays, with two on Saturdays. The company’s ambition is for this to increase to five by 2026.

However, the high-speed rail operator said that this will only be a temporary restart, as the service will then close again on 29 March for “essential works” at Amsterdam Centraal.

Eurostar said that the direct service will resume once more at the end of April 2025 for both Rotterdam and Amsterdam.

Those travelling the other way, from London to the Netherlands, have still been able to access direct services, which take around three hours and 52 minutes.

The new terminal means the maximum number of passengers leaving Amsterdam on each service has increased by 10 per cent to 400. This will reach 650 by September.

Gwendoline Cazenave, Eurostar’s chief executive, said: “We are delighted that direct Eurostar services between Amsterdam and London are back.

“This is more than just a train journey – it is a seamless connection between two vibrant capitals, offering our customers an efficient, comfortable, and sustainable way to travel.

The entrance to the UK terminal at Amsterdam Centraal station which opened on Monday (Ramon van Flymen/Eurostar/PA Wire)

“Eurostar is proud to unveil this state-of-the-art terminal, reinforcing our commitment to providing a seamless, sustainable travel experience.

“We know we will welcome more passengers on board as we continue to grow our services and set the standards for connectivity across Europe.

“The tripling of capacity on the Netherlands-UK route is step one in a broader strategy to increase Eurostar’s network for customers all across Europe.”

Seema Malhotra, the UK migration minister, said: “Working closely with our European neighbours is a priority for this government, as we continue to ensure seamless passenger travel for those travelling to and from the UK, while protecting our borders.

“I am pleased to see the reinstatement of the direct Eurostar connection to London from the Netherlands.

“Our hard-working UK Border Force officers based in Netherlands will ensure that our border security remains robust.”