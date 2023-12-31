Eurostar services to restart but further delays likely after day of chaos ruins NYE plans for thousands

Eurostar services are set to resume today amid warnings of further delays and busy stations.

The “unprecedented” flooding was brought under control on Saturday, meaning “at least one tunnel can now be used”.

But speed restrictions and uncertainty surrounding the second tunnel means further disruption is possible, the operator has warned.

Delays and cancellations are also expected on some domestic routes on Sunday thanks to staff shortages and bad weather.

At a thronging London St Pancras International on Saturday emotional travellers sat on suitcases, as people could be heard frantically trying to find alternative routes to their destinations.

Passengers wait on the concourse at the entrance to Eurostar in St Pancras International station (PA Wire)

Passengers stranded at St Pancras said the disruption had ruined their New Year’s Eve plans, which included going to Disneyland, seeing the Eiffel Tower, and going to an ice hockey match.

Two newlyweds visiting from New York said their dream of seeing in the new year at Disneyland Paris was in tatters.

Nicole Carrera, 29, and her husband Christopher, 31, had to rebook for a 2.30pm outbound train on Sunday.

Ms Carrera, who works for cosmetics firm L’Oreal, told the PA news agency: “We’ve been in London since Wednesday and we wanted to leave today because we were actually supposed to go to Disney Paris tomorrow for New Year’s Eve.

“So obviously those plans are ruined because now we won’t get into Paris tomorrow until about 6pm.”

Christina David, 25, and Georgina Benyamin, 26, from Sydney, have been travelling in Europe for about three weeks and their planned final stop is Paris, where they hoped to spend New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day before flying home on January 7.

Ms Benyamin said: “Now we have to book a hotel to stay for the night here.”

Ms David added: “We’ve got nowhere to stay.”

Ms David went on: “We paid for an expensive hotel with an Eiffel Tower view.”

Ms Benyamin added: “We travelled Europe on a budget and then like once we hit New Year’s we’re going to go hard, watch Paris light up, I don’t think that’s going to happen… I’m going to cry.”

Britons were also left “stranded” in mainland Europe.

In a statement, Eurostar said: “Flooding in the Thames tunnels has been brought under control by Network Rail High Speed, meaning at least one tunnel can now be used and a full service can operate.

“There will be some speed restrictions in place in the morning which may lead to delays and stations are expected to be very busy.

“Unfortunately, this unprecedented event has caused major disruption to customers today.

“Customers are encouraged to visit the Eurostar website for more information on their journey and compensation entitlement.”

The cause of the leak has not been revealed.

The problem began on Friday night when water filled tunnels near Ebbsfleet International in Kent, scuppering all high speed services.

The issue is believed to have been caused by a burst pipe feeding the tunnel’s fire safety system, a water company said.

Footage shot in the tunnel showed water gushing from a pipe and submerging the tracks.

Thames Water said it believed the flood was caused by a “fire control system and not a Thames Water pipe”.

Some railway tunnels, including the Channel Tunnel, have water systems installed as a fire safety measure.

On Saturday afternoon, engineers working in the tunnel said water levels were reducing, but warned the volume of water was “unprecedented”.

Images captured from the Ebbsfleet entrance to the tunnel showed water tankers at the site.

Ebbsfleet International, which is on the other side of the flooded tunnel from London, used to be served by Eurostar, but no international trains have stopped since March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The flooding also disrupted Southeastern Railway trains, which will run a reduced service between Ashford and St Pancras International.

Separately, there was major disruption to Thameslink services through London and across the South East due to “a shortage of train crew” which will continue into Sunday, the operator said.

The Met Office has warned there could be disruption to domestic journeys this weekend, as windy conditions sweep across the UK.

A warning for rain and snow has been issued for much of Scotland.