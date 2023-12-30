Eurostar services to resume after major disruption

Passengers queue at the departure gates of the Eurostar terminal at Gare du Nord train station.

Eurostar has said it will run all services to London, Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam on Sunday following a day of major disruption.

New Year plans for thousands were in ruins after flooding in a tunnel under the River Thames led to the cancellation of all Eurostar services between London and Paris on Saturday.

Upset passengers spent the day scrambling to find other travel routes.

Eurostar warned Sunday could still see delays and crowded stations.

Many passengers are still facing expensive hotel bills, significant difficulties getting to their destination or costly airfares. The Port of Dover said on Saturday that there was no remaining foot passenger availability for the day.

But in a statement on Saturday evening, which may give some people hope of reviving their New Year's Eve plans, Eurostar said: "Flooding in the Thames tunnels has been brought under control by Network Rail High Speed meaning at least one tunnel can now be used and a full service can operate.

"There will be some speed restrictions in place in the morning which may lead to delays and stations are expected to be very busy."

They said customers should visit the Eurostar website for more information on compensation.

Stories have been emerging from passengers facing difficult situations on both sides of The Channel.

A heavily pregnant woman from Norwich said she "sobbed for about an hour" after becoming stranded in Paris.

Ella Gatier, her four-year-old son Xander, and his father, were due to travel back to England after a break in Disneyland Paris.

Many passengers sat and waited for news at St Pancras International on Saturday

She told the BBC on Saturday morning that the scene at Gare du Nord station was chaotic and no help was available for affected travellers.

Ms Gatier, who is 33-weeks pregnant, said the next available train was on 3 January - the day she is due back at work - with hotel and alternative travel being unaffordable.

"There are no trains, no ferries, no hotels", she said.

"I do not have £1,200 a night to stay in Paris. I cannot even get a train or any connections into Amsterdam and back across home to England.

"In addition, I am unsure if they will even allow me to fly at this stage in pregnancy."

Also stuck at Gare du Nord were Curt Downs, his wife Megan and their one-year-old son.

"Eurostar staff there were completely overwhelmed and couldn't really suggest anything for us," he told BBC News.

One staff member told them they had 4,000 passengers to assist, Mr Downs said.

He added that the family spent two hours trying to find a way back to the UK, looking for ferries, car hire and flights.

They managed to get some of the last seats on a £450 flight from Paris to Manchester, from where Mrs Downs' mother is doing a five-hour round trip drive to get them home to Bedfordshire.

Meanwhile, at a crowded London St Pancras station, emotional travellers sat on suitcases, frantically trying to find alternative routes.

Christina David, 25, and Georgina Benyamin, 26, from Sydney, saw their train cancelled after travelling around Europe on a budget for three weeks.

They planned to "go hard" for their final stop in Paris - where they hoped to celebrate the New Year at an expensive hotel with a view of the Eiffel Tower - before flying home.

Ms Benyamin said she wanted to see Paris "light up" but was now feeling frustrated and angry.

"There were lots of people crying," said her friend, Ms David. "We don't know where to go, we have nowhere to stay."

A video taken inside the flooded tunnel shows water gushing onto the tracks from a pipe attached to the tunnel's wall.

Thames Water had earlier said a "fire control system" was likely to have caused the flooding.

But HS1 said the source of the flooding will be the subject of an investigation, but at this stage it had "no evidence to suggest that the fire control system was related to the issue in any way".

A Met Office spokesperson said the problem was unlikely to have been caused by bad weather because there had been "no heavy rain overnight or in the area".

It is the second time in 10 days there has been major disruption to Eurostar services, with a "last-minute strike" by French workers halting trains before Christmas.

All Southeastern's high-speed services to Ebbsfleet, which use the same line, were also been cancelled. The operator is yet to say if it will run services on the route on Sunday.

Separately, there has been major disruption on Thameslink services - which run through London and across south-east England - and a reduced service on Northern Rail, which covers the north of England, due to staff shortages.

The Met Office has warned there could be disruption to domestic journeys this weekend, as wind and rain sweep across the UK.